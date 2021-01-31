 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 17-23
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 17-23.

Sleepy Studios, Xieven, LLC, Statesville

Mary’s Cleaning Service, Stephanie Everhart, Iredell County

Shapes Of Speed; S.O.S., Steven Shaw, Mooresville

MierePro, Boly Performance LLC, Iredell County

Beauty Unleashed, Tiomi Scott, Iredell County

Elias Concrete, Jose Angel Gonzalez Elias, Iredell County

PostNet LKN Mooresville, PostNet @ LKN Mooresville, Joyce Mary LLC, Iredell County

John Hancock, Ken Canell, Iredell County

Blu Star, Jason Ligon, Iredell County

Team Work Software, Laporsha Holt, Iredell County

Queen Logistics, Laporsha Holt, Iredell County

Forward Air Solutions, Stephanie Lawson, Iredell County

A Better World, Kathy Ellis, Iredell County

A.G. Zoutewelle, Ken Canell, Iredell County

United World Mission, Jason Ligon, Iredell County

CV International, Richard Koehler, Mooresville

Sip & Scan, McKara Bechler, Iredell County

Terrabella Lake Norman, HCP Mooresville NC OpCo, LLC, Iredell County

Marine PC, Cavis Corporation, Mooresville

Limitless Possibilities, EDU FootPrints, Statesville

McKoy Health Services, NicKysha L. McKoy, Mooresville

The Healing Studio – Retreat Wellness Center, Tina Ferger, Statesville

Teach You English, teachyouenglish.com, 1 on 1 Language, 1on1language.com, Lee Edward Lysogorski, Mooresville

Mr. Handyman of W. Winston-Salem and Clemmons, Shoemaker Home Services, LLC, Iredell County

