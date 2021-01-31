Iredell County new business names: Jan. 17-23

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 17-23.
Sleepy Studios, Xieven, LLC, Statesville
Mary’s Cleaning Service, Stephanie Everhart, Iredell County
Shapes Of Speed; S.O.S., Steven Shaw, Mooresville
MierePro, Boly Performance LLC, Iredell County
Beauty Unleashed, Tiomi Scott, Iredell County
Elias Concrete, Jose Angel Gonzalez Elias, Iredell County
PostNet LKN Mooresville, PostNet @ LKN Mooresville, Joyce Mary LLC, Iredell County
John Hancock, Ken Canell, Iredell County
Blu Star, Jason Ligon, Iredell County
Team Work Software, Laporsha Holt, Iredell County
Queen Logistics, Laporsha Holt, Iredell County
Forward Air Solutions, Stephanie Lawson, Iredell County
A Better World, Kathy Ellis, Iredell County
A.G. Zoutewelle, Ken Canell, Iredell County
United World Mission, Jason Ligon, Iredell County
CV International, Richard Koehler, Mooresville
Sip & Scan, McKara Bechler, Iredell County
Terrabella Lake Norman, HCP Mooresville NC OpCo, LLC, Iredell County
Marine PC, Cavis Corporation, Mooresville
Limitless Possibilities, EDU FootPrints, Statesville
McKoy Health Services, NicKysha L. McKoy, Mooresville
The Healing Studio – Retreat Wellness Center, Tina Ferger, Statesville
Teach You English, teachyouenglish.com, 1 on 1 Language, 1on1language.com, Lee Edward Lysogorski, Mooresville
Mr. Handyman of W. Winston-Salem and Clemmons, Shoemaker Home Services, LLC, Iredell County