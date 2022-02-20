 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 6-12
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Feb. 6-12

2-20 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 6-12.

Dodds Flooring and Remodeling, Resolve water restoration, Dodds Flooring LLC, Mooresville

Ramseur Property Management, Richard Ramseur, Statesville

Prophetic Eagle Brand, Prophetic Eagle Brand LLC, Iredell County

CHT Realty, Care Help Trust, Amy Clovis Murray Group, LLC, Mooresville

Ultimate Décor & More, Suzanne J. Adler, Troutman

Mobile Man Cave, Mobile Man Cave Small Engine Repairs, LLC, Iredell County

JCH Logistics, L&J Recovery and Towing LLC, Iredell County

Restoring Hope Counseling Services, Cierra Sloop, Iredell County

GP Morrison, Landscape Supply, ACT Demolition & Grading, GP Morrison Construction, GP Morrison Real Estate & Development, LKN House, LLC, Mooresville

Jewell of All Trades, Jewell Waldrup, Statesville

Loss Prevention Magazine, Loss Prevention Foundation, Mooresville

JREI Garage Door, Julian Real Estate Investments, Inc., Mooresville

Gems Gone Wired, Dynamic Photographers, Picture Perfect Realty, Armstrong Treasures, LLC, Mooresville

Salgado Hardscaping Services, Ariel Salgado and Marcela Mundo Enciso, Iredell County

Mandame Multiservices, Roberto Carlos Hernandez, Iredell County

First Ideas for Speech and Feeding, Julie Kouzel, Mooresville

