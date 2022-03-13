 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Feb. 27-March 5
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Feb. 27-March 5

3-13 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 27-March 5.

Martinizing 941191, Marlowe Development, LLC, Iredell County

Dominican Style, Ana Moreta, Maria E. Pineda, Iredell County

The Boat Dude, Robert Lowery, Mooresville

Churros Y Antojos La Infancia, Alvarez Aguilera Jorge Refugio, Iredell County

G & S Threads, Ginger Darlene Collins, Nelson Scott Spalding, Iredell County

Lucky Sky Fibers, Juliana Luczynski, Statesville

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, Noble Partners Inc., Mooresville

Berl’s Commercial Supply, Berl’s, Berl Enterprises LLC, Mooresville

AP Cleaning, Eva Marie Hulsey, Statesville

T.R. Charity Helping Hands, Teresa Royal, Statesville

Mooresville Sports, MJS Media LLC, Mooresville

Adam Eve Store, J & B Enterprises of Kings Mountain, Inc., Iredell County

People Solution Group, People Xpert, LLC, Mooresville

