Iredell County new business names: Feb. 27-March 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 27-March 5.
Martinizing 941191, Marlowe Development, LLC, Iredell County
Dominican Style, Ana Moreta, Maria E. Pineda, Iredell County
The Boat Dude, Robert Lowery, Mooresville
Churros Y Antojos La Infancia, Alvarez Aguilera Jorge Refugio, Iredell County
G & S Threads, Ginger Darlene Collins, Nelson Scott Spalding, Iredell County
Lucky Sky Fibers, Juliana Luczynski, Statesville
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, Noble Partners Inc., Mooresville
Berl’s Commercial Supply, Berl’s, Berl Enterprises LLC, Mooresville
AP Cleaning, Eva Marie Hulsey, Statesville
T.R. Charity Helping Hands, Teresa Royal, Statesville
Mooresville Sports, MJS Media LLC, Mooresville
Adam Eve Store, J & B Enterprises of Kings Mountain, Inc., Iredell County
People Solution Group, People Xpert, LLC, Mooresville