Iredell County new business names: Feb. 13-19

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 13-19.
Lake Norman Awards and Engraving, Gaston Awards and Engraving, Premier Awards and Engraving, Inc., Mooresville
COUNTEES, Hayvin Incorporated, Statesville
ookkee, Don Edward Lydolph, Mooresville
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
WRYKER Construction Supply, CBEASTS, Inc., Iredell County
ALg & Friends Band, Alvin E. Gist, Valarie W. Gist, Mooresville
Fox Builders, Jonathan R. Fox, Statesville
WHIP Radio, 1350 WHIP, Mooresville Media Inc., Iredell County
McLaurin’s Landscape, Joshua Andrew McLaurin, Mooresville
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.