Iredell County new business names: Feb. 13-19
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Feb. 13-19

2-27 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 13-19.

Lake Norman Awards and Engraving, Gaston Awards and Engraving, Premier Awards and Engraving, Inc., Mooresville

COUNTEES, Hayvin Incorporated, Statesville

ookkee, Don Edward Lydolph, Mooresville

WRYKER Construction Supply, CBEASTS, Inc., Iredell County

ALg & Friends Band, Alvin E. Gist, Valarie W. Gist, Mooresville

Fox Builders, Jonathan R. Fox, Statesville

WHIP Radio, 1350 WHIP, Mooresville Media Inc., Iredell County

McLaurin’s Landscape, Joshua Andrew McLaurin, Mooresville

