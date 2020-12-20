 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 5-12
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 5-12

12-20 businesses
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 5-12.

Carolina Kidd Ent, Phoenix Camp, Franklin Lamar Stewart, Mooresville

Glamorre Jewelry, Teresa Redmond, Iredell County

Ignite Women’s Empowerment Summit, Ignite Women, Remnant Inc., Mooresville

Iridescent, Taylor Pigg, Iredell County

Grape Escape Ventures, Norman Lee Faus, Mooresville

Yasmany’s Handyman Services, Yasmany Abreu Gonzalez, Mooresville

Urban Lash and Beauty Lounge, Morgan Stipp, Mooresville

F G Electricity, Francisco Antonio Galo Martinez, Iredell County

JAP Flooring, Joao Augusto Pains De Paulo, Iredell County

Monasterios Painting, Liebano Monasterios Quintero, Iredell County

Roberto Painting, Roberto Jacinto Francisco, Iredell County

JR Universal Flooring, Juan Rocha Da Costa, Iredell County

Salus Painting, Esmael Da Silva, Iredell County

Laine Cleaning, Elaine De Andrade Pereira, Iredell County

Quintanilla Turcios Drywall Taping and Painting, Jose Quintanilla Escoto, Iredell County

Mirna Cleaning, Mirna Ericela Madrid Hernandez, Iredell County

AAMM Painting, Alba Azucena Meza Martinez, Iredell County

Wandel Painting, Wandel Jimenez, Iredell County

