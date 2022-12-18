Iredell County new business names: Dec. 4-10

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 4-10.
My Spirit Media, Emily Heinemann Enterprises, L.L.C., Mooresville
Jeni’s Southern Homemade, Jeni Ferguson, LLC, Iredell County
Novant Health Imaging Mooresville, Mecklenburg Diagnostic Imaging, LLC, Iredell County
Kenneth Boone Painting, Kenneth Boone, Iredell County
Los Remedios, Alex Gonzalez Pacheco, Iredell County
Race City Defense, Race City Design Solutions LLC, Iredell County
Slicer’s Private Security, Bryon Scott Slicer, Iredell County
Slicer’s Dashing, Bryon Scott Slicer, Iredell County
The Goddard School Mooresville, MacRae-Bryan Inc., Iredell County
LiL Bundy Motor Sports, Ethan Mitchell LLC, Iredell County
City Pawn & Gun, Ronald E. Green, Iredell County
Vibeletics Sports, Vibeletics LLC, Mooresville
Iredell Urgent Care-Statesville, Iredell Physician Network, LLC, Iredell County
BackYard Glory, The Galway Company, Mooresville
Yard Gallery Designs, Fly My Photo, LLC, Mooresville
flagology, Fly My Photo, LLC, Mooresville
KD Farms, James Carl Hostetter, Cynthia Darlene Hostetter, Iredell County
The Club House Parties & Events, Karen L. Diggs, Iredell County
Clean Ice Service & Sales, Clean Ice Service & Sales, LLC, Mooresville