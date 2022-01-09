 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
New business names

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Specialty Brands Consulting, John Ray, Mooresville

GPC Home Services, James Talmage, Iredell County

Firearms Technology Consulting, Firearms Technology Training, Firearms Technology Consulting Gunsmiths, Massage by James, Technology Limited Consulting LLC, Iredell County

Ultimate Greenscape, KeyServ Company, LLC, Iredell County

Dala Casa Landscape Management, KeyServ Company, LLC, Iredell County

Harley Jean Jewelry, The Sands of Boho, Lava and Stone, Road Runners Food Delivery, Katie Kast, Mooresville

Excel Construction, Daniel Curpas, Iredell County

Tina’s Crafting Corner, Tina Lee Parris, Statesville

Cheryl O’Neal Photography, Cheryl Heather O’Neal, Iredell County

