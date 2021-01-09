Iredell County new business names: Dec. 22-Jan. 2.

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 22-Jan. 2.
CrunchySeed, www.crunchyseed.com and www.crunchyseed.net, JRD Distribution, LLC, Mooresville
Carl Hall, Charlotte Flames, Carl Hall Sports Development, Carl H. Hall Jr., Mooresville
Atapco UEP, Dondre Williams-Mason, Mooresville
Homewatch CareGivers of Mooresville, The Conway Group LLC, Iredell County
Greater Than A Higher Power, E Care Counseling, PLLC, Statesville
Long Horn Roofing, Braidyn Niemi, Iredell County
Emerson Process Management, Xavier L. Mackey, Iredell County
Instrument And Valve Services, Brian Hatley, Iredell County
Bell Steel, Brian G. Hatley, Iredell County
Peacock Funding Group, Shania Higgs-Santiago, Iredell County
Floyd Air, Angeliah Walker, Iredell County
Architectural Testing, Angel Patterson, Iredell County
Urbina Roofing, Omer Eliseo Urbina, Iredell County
Viracon, Quemari Carter, Iredell County
Donta’s Clean Up Crew, Donta Sherrill, Iredell County
PFG Imperial Center, Quemari Carter, Iredell County
Emerson Automation Solutions, Katherine Walsh, Iredell County
Ocean Lakes, Donta Sherrill, Iredell County
Loren Cook, Angel Patterson, Iredell County
Thanos Logistics, Walter Kasmir Living Trust, Mooresville
Elbert Financial Consultant, Shania Higgs-Santiago, Iredell County
Lockmasters, Shania Higgs-Santiago, Iredell County
Wild Growth, David Lindsey, Iredell County
Clever Crafts, Tammy Young, Statesville
Stonewall Jackson Homes, 5751 Airport Drive, L.L.C., Mooresville
Port City Moving, 126 Haney Drive Moving, LLC, Mooresville
Love Square One, Joanna Palazzolo, Mooresville
Piedmont First Aid and Safety, Carpet Rentals, Inc., Statesville
