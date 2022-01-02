 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 19-25
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 19-25

New business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 19-25.

Miracle Auto & Parts Recycle, Samuel Johnson, Harmony

Downtown Mini Storage, YREP Storage 1250 LLC, Iredell County

Rainbow International of Statesville, Elite Restoration Contractors LLC, Iredell County

Wilson Field Services, Marc Wilson, Statesville

My Health Center at Lowe’s Mooresville, Healthworks Med Group of North Carolina, P.C., Iredell County

Sacred Heart Dermatology, Sanders Medical Group PLLC, Iredell County

