Iredell County new business names: Dec. 16-23

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-23.
Crystal Clear Productions, Susan Lewis, Statesville
Bohn Body Armor, Bohn Armor, Actionstations, Inc., Mooresville
Swell Customs, Janet Melonakos, Mooresville
Race City Home Solutions, Gary Keith, Iredell County
Alana’s Cleaning Service, Aloma Oliveira Dos Bontos, Iredell County
M.A.D.E. Mobile Automotive Detailing Experts, Kaitlyn Gardner, Trevor Goudreau, Mooresville
NextHome Advantage, Jamie Sherrill Real Estate, LLC, Iredell County
Merl’s Construction & Handyman Services, Merlyn Ray Long, Statesville
Gunslinger Steel, Gunslingersteel.com, Gunslinger Steel L.L.C., Troutman
PMKC Painting, Keila Lisbeth Cerrato Zeron, Iredell County
Pinula Roofing, Manuel Enrique Chilisna Pinula, Iredell County
Casa Kitchen, Stephanie McKissick, Mooresville
J & M Summers, Jeff L. Summers, Mary T. Summers, Statesville
CrunchySeed, www.crunchyseed.com and www.crunchyseed.net, JRD Distribution, LLC, Mooresville
Carl Hall, Charlotte Flames, Carl Hall Sports Development, Carl H. Hall Jr., Mooresville