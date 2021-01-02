 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 16-23
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 16-23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1-3 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-23.

Crystal Clear Productions, Susan Lewis, Statesville

Bohn Body Armor, Bohn Armor, Actionstations, Inc., Mooresville

Swell Customs, Janet Melonakos, Mooresville

Race City Home Solutions, Gary Keith, Iredell County

Alana’s Cleaning Service, Aloma Oliveira Dos Bontos, Iredell County

M.A.D.E. Mobile Automotive Detailing Experts, Kaitlyn Gardner, Trevor Goudreau, Mooresville

NextHome Advantage, Jamie Sherrill Real Estate, LLC, Iredell County

Merl’s Construction & Handyman Services, Merlyn Ray Long, Statesville

Gunslinger Steel, Gunslingersteel.com, Gunslinger Steel L.L.C., Troutman

PMKC Painting, Keila Lisbeth Cerrato Zeron, Iredell County

Pinula Roofing, Manuel Enrique Chilisna Pinula, Iredell County

Casa Kitchen, Stephanie McKissick, Mooresville

J & M Summers, Jeff L. Summers, Mary T. Summers, Statesville

CrunchySeed, www.crunchyseed.com and www.crunchyseed.net, JRD Distribution, LLC, Mooresville

Carl Hall, Charlotte Flames, Carl Hall Sports Development, Carl H. Hall Jr., Mooresville

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert