New businesses

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 16-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 18-20.

Furniture Set Deals, FurnitureSetDeals.com, Furniture Home Décor, LLC, Mooresville

Fresh Start Lawn Service, Robert A. Nichols, Statesville

Journey Eventures, Amy Robb, Iredell County

Homesley Build, Homesley Homes, David Mitchell Homesley Jr., Rachel Homesley, Homesley Build LLC, Mooresville

Belle Street Boutique, Belle Street, Arabelle Kristin Friedman, Iredell County

Alchemy 22 Event Venue, Alchemy EP, LLC, Iredell County

