Iredell County new business names: Dec.12-18

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 12-18.
Artsy Ashline, Shari Ashline, Mooresville
Canna City Distro, Hemp Geek of Statesville LLC, Statesville
Myofacial Release of Mooresville; Myofacial Release Mooresville; Mooresville Myofacial Release; Soulful Waters Myofacial Release, LLC; Mooresville
Edwards and Fordham Global Charging, Amy Edwards, Delton Edwards, Tierny Fordham, Leviticus Fordham, Mooresville
Kearey Builders, Kearey Construction, Kearey Builders, Inc., Mooresville
Michael’s Mobile Detailing, Michael K. Smith, Mooresville