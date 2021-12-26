 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Dec.12-18
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 12-18.

Artsy Ashline, Shari Ashline, Mooresville

Canna City Distro, Hemp Geek of Statesville LLC, Statesville

Myofacial Release of Mooresville; Myofacial Release Mooresville; Mooresville Myofacial Release; Soulful Waters Myofacial Release, LLC; Mooresville

Edwards and Fordham Global Charging, Amy Edwards, Delton Edwards, Tierny Fordham, Leviticus Fordham, Mooresville

Kearey Builders, Kearey Construction, Kearey Builders, Inc., Mooresville

Michael’s Mobile Detailing, Michael K. Smith, Mooresville

