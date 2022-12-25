Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-17.
Micro Recording Studios, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville
E.L. Builders & Remodelers, Everett L. Long, Iredell County
Carolina Water Sports & Marine, Dyer Marine LKN, LLC, Mooresville
Muscled Up Construction and Renovations, Joshua Reiman, Iredell County
Travel With E’s Vacations, C E Hughes & Associates, LLC, Statesville
Alpaca Acres of Olin, Christopher Gene Lippard, Olin
NewDay Veterinary Hospital – Mooresville, Carolina Blue Veterinary Services, PC, Iredell County
Gentiva, Community Home Care of Vance County, LLC, Iredell County
Darkstone Solutions, Austin Joyner, Mooresville
Micro Computer Services, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville
Micro Recording, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville
GrindTech Services, MooVes, LLC, Mooresville
El Mercadito, Ana L. Ventura Jimenez, Iredell County
Fox Wood Crafts, Jonathan Whitehead, Mooresville
Onyx Weight Loss Clinic, Onyx Infusions, PLLC, Statesville
SteepMow, Donald E. Krueger, Stony Point
Wenger Buildings, Roy Gordon Wenger, Iredell County