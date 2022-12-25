 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Randy Marion of Statesville for sponsoring 275 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-17

  • 0
12-25 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-17.

Micro Recording Studios, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville

E.L. Builders & Remodelers, Everett L. Long, Iredell County

Carolina Water Sports & Marine, Dyer Marine LKN, LLC, Mooresville

Muscled Up Construction and Renovations, Joshua Reiman, Iredell County

Travel With E’s Vacations, C E Hughes & Associates, LLC, Statesville

Alpaca Acres of Olin, Christopher Gene Lippard, Olin

NewDay Veterinary Hospital – Mooresville, Carolina Blue Veterinary Services, PC, Iredell County

Gentiva, Community Home Care of Vance County, LLC, Iredell County

People are also reading…

Darkstone Solutions, Austin Joyner, Mooresville

Micro Computer Services, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville

Micro Recording, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville

GrindTech Services, MooVes, LLC, Mooresville

El Mercadito, Ana L. Ventura Jimenez, Iredell County

Fox Wood Crafts, Jonathan Whitehead, Mooresville

Onyx Weight Loss Clinic, Onyx Infusions, PLLC, Statesville

SteepMow, Donald E. Krueger, Stony Point

Wenger Buildings, Roy Gordon Wenger, Iredell County

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter weather slams holiday travel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert