Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-15

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-15.
JP Painting Services, JP Enrique Painting, LLC, Harmony
Black Diamond Express, Keith Charles Myers, Statesville
D.C.S. Cleaning Service, Steven Greene, Iredell County
B and B Poultry, Jeff L. Summers and Mary T. Summers, Statesville
Legacy Paint & Service, Nelson Rosado, Statesville
Party Reflections, Reita Gioha, Iredell County
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership, Reita Gioha, Iredell County
No Limits Mobility, Kathleen Shipman, Don Shipman II, Statesville
A M Accounting Service Alice K. May, Iredell County