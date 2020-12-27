 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-15
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12-27 businesses
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-15.

JP Painting Services, JP Enrique Painting, LLC, Harmony

Black Diamond Express, Keith Charles Myers, Statesville

D.C.S. Cleaning Service, Steven Greene, Iredell County

B and B Poultry, Jeff L. Summers and Mary T. Summers, Statesville

Legacy Paint & Service, Nelson Rosado, Statesville

Party Reflections, Reita Gioha, Iredell County

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership, Reita Gioha, Iredell County

No Limits Mobility, Kathleen Shipman, Don Shipman II, Statesville

A M Accounting Service Alice K. May, Iredell County

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert