Iredell County new business names: Aug. 8-14

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 8-14.
Scenic Views Land Improvements, Frederick Louis Holtschlag III and Heidi Sue Holtschlag, Statesville
Lake Norman Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Jason M. Landino, DMD, PLLC, Iredell County
Top Notch Cleaning Service, Andrew Wilder and Anailis Sauchay, Statesville
White Oak Builders Lending; White Oak Land Lending; White Oak Land Group; The Hunting Land Guys; cheaphuntingland.com; White Oak Property Group LLC, Iredell County
BrianWise Neurofeedback; The Sweeney Group Executive and Health Coaching; The Sweeney Group LLC, Mooresville
Sherry B Cleaning, Sherry Benge Mattlewis, Statesville
Richards Painting Mooresville, Michelle Mitchem, Pearl Investments LLC, Iredell County
Broad Acre, Broad Acre, LLC, Mooresville
Mike’s Finds, Michael Briceno, Iredell County
Tienda Villanueva 2, Rosa Idalia Lemus Villanueva, Iredell County
Petco #2760, Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc., Iredell County
Auto Craft, RNCB, LLC, Mooresville
The Famous Woodshop, Grayson Thomas Clay, Statesville
Oram Art Studios, Jessica Oram, Troutman
Mary’s Beauty Salon, Lime Beauty Group, LLC, Iredell County
Rankin’s Barber Shop, Lime Beauty Group, LLC, Iredell County
Storme Communications, Linda Marie Steiger, Mooresville
MAEPOPS SOUTHERN KITCHEN, Mary Sherrill, Iredell County