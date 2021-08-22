 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 8-14
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 8-14

8-22 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 8-14.

Scenic Views Land Improvements, Frederick Louis Holtschlag III and Heidi Sue Holtschlag, Statesville

Lake Norman Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Jason M. Landino, DMD, PLLC, Iredell County

Top Notch Cleaning Service, Andrew Wilder and Anailis Sauchay, Statesville

White Oak Builders Lending; White Oak Land Lending; White Oak Land Group; The Hunting Land Guys; cheaphuntingland.com; White Oak Property Group LLC, Iredell County

BrianWise Neurofeedback; The Sweeney Group Executive and Health Coaching; The Sweeney Group LLC, Mooresville

Sherry B Cleaning, Sherry Benge Mattlewis, Statesville

Richards Painting Mooresville, Michelle Mitchem, Pearl Investments LLC, Iredell County

Broad Acre, Broad Acre, LLC, Mooresville

Mike’s Finds, Michael Briceno, Iredell County

Tienda Villanueva 2, Rosa Idalia Lemus Villanueva, Iredell County

Petco #2760, Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc., Iredell County

Auto Craft, RNCB, LLC, Mooresville

The Famous Woodshop, Grayson Thomas Clay, Statesville

Oram Art Studios, Jessica Oram, Troutman

Mary’s Beauty Salon, Lime Beauty Group, LLC, Iredell County

Rankin’s Barber Shop, Lime Beauty Group, LLC, Iredell County

Storme Communications, Linda Marie Steiger, Mooresville

MAEPOPS SOUTHERN KITCHEN, Mary Sherrill, Iredell County

