Iredell County new business names: Aug. 7-15

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 7-15.
7P Auto, John Pascarella, Iredell County
B4Closing.com, Langtree Insurance, Carosella Insurance Agency, LLC, Iredell County
Jess Boyer Real Estate, Flying Jpeg, LLC, Iredell County
Mark Gibson Realtor, Christopher Mark Gibson, Mooresville
DPs Lawncare, David Pope Jr., Iredell County
Create Achieve Prosper Julian Goines, Iredell County
Joe’s Pro Pressure Washing and Cleaning Services, LLP, Brittany Brannaka and Joseph Brannaka, Iredell County
Floyd C. Webb Trucking, James A. Webb, Mooresville
Got-cbd.com, Concentrated Concepts, CannaAid, Alternative Health Distributions, LLC, Mooresville
Events on the Lake, Events on the Lake NC, IT Diversity, LLC, Mooresville
Made by Taylor Nicole, Taylor Zubkousky, Mooresville
Renew Prosthetics and Orthotics, Davidson Prosthetics & Orthotics, Inc., Mooresville
The Film Group, Garvin Stewart, Mooresville
