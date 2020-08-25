 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 7-15
Iredell County new business names: Aug. 7-15

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 7-15.

7P Auto, John Pascarella, Iredell County

B4Closing.com, Langtree Insurance, Carosella Insurance Agency, LLC, Iredell County

Jess Boyer Real Estate, Flying Jpeg, LLC, Iredell County

Mark Gibson Realtor, Christopher Mark Gibson, Mooresville

DPs Lawncare, David Pope Jr., Iredell County

Create Achieve Prosper Julian Goines, Iredell County

Joe’s Pro Pressure Washing and Cleaning Services, LLP, Brittany Brannaka and Joseph Brannaka, Iredell County

Floyd C. Webb Trucking, James A. Webb, Mooresville

Got-cbd.com, Concentrated Concepts, CannaAid, Alternative Health Distributions, LLC, Mooresville

Events on the Lake, Events on the Lake NC, IT Diversity, LLC, Mooresville

Made by Taylor Nicole, Taylor Zubkousky, Mooresville

Renew Prosthetics and Orthotics, Davidson Prosthetics & Orthotics, Inc., Mooresville

The Film Group, Garvin Stewart, Mooresville

