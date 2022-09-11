Iredell County new business names: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
Iredell Firewire, Firewire Communications LLC, Iredell County
Simpsons Wash & Fold, Jayro Enterprises, Inc., Iredell County
Fendi Nail, Fendi Nail Salon, Nail Tech JN LLC, Statesville
Revive Senior Safety Advisors, ReviveSSA, Jacqueline Marie Teller, Nelson Rosado, Statesville
Chivalry Candles, Lula Denise Thompson, Harmony
Aggressive Solutions JC, Jonathon S. Cromie, Jessica L. Canfield, Statesville
She’s the Worlds, TravelSalesGroup LLC, Mooresville
A Writer’s Hand, Kaleigh Gammon, Statesville
Brennan Brothers Locksmith Services, Joshua G. Brennan, Mooresville
Natasha Nicole Weddings & Events, Natasha Alford, Mooresville
Southern Truck and Equipment, DMB76, LLC, Iredell County
Woodman Fire Company, Jeremiah Wood, Iredell County
Guntrs Stop & Shop, Gunters Stop & Shop LLC, Iredell County
Hotworx Studio, Hotworx, Hotworx Lake Norman, Xclusive Training LLC, Mooresville
FTW Gaming, Edward J. LoVaglio, Statesville