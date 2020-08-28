Iredell County new business names: Aug. 16-22

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 16-22.
Mobility Plus of Lake Norman, Mobility Plus of Charlotte, Mobility Plus, 4Sprink, L.L.C., Mooresville
33 Storage Solutions, 33SS, LLC, Iredell County
Conquest Construction, John James Sherry, Pamela Jane Gardner, Mooresville
North Piedmont CHIPS, Howard J. Dietmeyer III, Iredell County
That Girl That Bakes, Daisy Gatton-Phillips, Statesville
F & M Enterprises, Michael Bannister, Mooresville
Placid Salon and Spa, Kathleen A. Stiles, Iredell County
InvisiShield 360, InvisiShell360, LLC, Iredell County
Best Container Services, Regency Hauling, LLC, Mooresville
Gregorio Trucking, Cuitlahuac Pedro Gregorio, Iredell County
S & S Health and Beauty, Shalanda Sabrina Harrison, Statesville
InStride Carolina Foot Care Associates, InStride Foot and Ankle Specialists, PLLC, Iredell County
InStride James Mazur DPM, InStride Foot and Ankle Specialists, PLLC, Iredell County
Marloz of Statesville, Marloz of High Point, Inc., Statesville
