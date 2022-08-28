Iredell County new business names: Aug. 14-20

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 14-20.
KGS Safety Boots, Grass Seekers LLC, Iredell County
ACE High Cowgirl, Miriam Campbell, Iredell County
Sunflower creations by Faith, Catherine Elmore, Statesville
Site Built Sheds, Tunney Enterprises LLC, Statesville
Beyond the Building Ministries, Pamela Johnson, Danna Ocampo, Esteban Ocampo, Iredell County
Sojourn Therapy Services, Andie Sloan, Iredell County
JTC Custom Carpentry, Jason Cox, Troutman
AHM Loan Signing Service, AHM Notary Signing Service, AHM, AHM Signing Service, Alicia L. Holmes-Mosley, Mooresville
Elkins Properties-Woodruff Road Professional Park, Woodruff Halton Professional Park, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County
Davis Property Maintenance, Christine Eloise Davis, Iredell County
The Fountains at Mooresville, Timber Ridge Townhomes, L.P., Iredell County
Jim’s V-Twin Performance, James Gutches, Mooresville