New business names

Iredell County new business names: April 3-9

4-17 new business names
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 3-9.

JMeeks & Co., J. Meeks Homes Inc., Mooresville

Simply Sales Boutique, Michelle Tennant-Burski, Iredell County

M2 Real Estate Group, The Madison-Martino Real Estate Group, LLC, Iredell County

Alfa and Omega Store, Elvis Briones Samayoa, Iredell County

JM Latino Services, Maria Conchita Marin, Iredell County

El Super Grocery, Belzabel Dominguez Sedano, Iredell County

Tienda Hispana Guate-Mex, Wilfiro Ambrocio Najera, Iredell County

House Doctors of Lake Norman, Kan Be Creative LLC, Mooresville

West Wind Stables, Kim B. Cowart, Peter C. Cowart, Statesville

Baker Land and Farm Co., Commonwealth Tree Surgeon, LLC, Statesville

Bentley and Daisy Online General Store, BentleyandDaisy.com, Bentley and Daisy, Kevin L. Farnsworth, Lori A. Farnsworth, Mooresville

Sundown General Contracting, Sundown Home Improvements LLC, Mooresville

Aesthetic Sanctuary, Princess Thomas MD, PLLC, Iredell County

Bellas Construction Services, Hipolito Balderas Ponce, Statesville

Andre Campos Fernandes Enterprises, Andre Campos Fernandes, Iredell County

Renato Carl Junior Enterprises, Renato Carl Junior, Iredell County

The Trash Butlers, The Discount Pirate, Molineaux Investments LLC, Iredell County

SunKissed LKN, Kaylene Greenman, Mooresville

The Special Delivery Group, Sheila Mae Sloan, Statesville

Down On The Farm, Rachel Gibson, Iredell County

