The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 13-19.
The Best Tasting Nuts Ever Co., Kenneth Civelli, Statesville
D.I.Y. & More, First Choice Notary Inc., Statesville
KR34 Homes KOR Design Hub, KOR Creative Hub, KR34 Korak Creative LLC, Mooresville
WiseVue Professional Home Inspections, Mooresville
Sunny Suds Professional Solar Panel Cleaning, Soap and the City Soft Wash, Mooresville
Fix-It-Fellas Professional Handyman Services, Mooresville
Rubbish Wranglers Professional Junk Removal, Mooresville
Paver Savers Professional Paver Restoration, Mooresville
People are also reading…
At Your Deck and Call Professional Deck Restoration, Mooresville
Caboodle Home Solutions, Mooresville
Lint Busters Professional Lint Cleaning, Mooresville
Zoomin Groomin, Frank Rodriguez, Mooresville
Carolina Cleaners NC, Brooke Taylor, Jason Taylor, Union Grove
Horizon LED Solutions, Jessica Boyce, Charlotte
C.H. Hedrick Mowing and Landscaping, Carl Henry Hedrick IV, Statesville
Cloudrise Ceramics, Cloudrise Studio, Cloudrise Pottery, The Cloudrise Collections, Victoria Freeman-Thibault, Statesville
Rasario Loma Bonita, Victor M. Genao Madera, Ramseur
La Potosina Yanz Inc., Jorge Yanez Rios, Washington, NC
Pinky Promise Designs, Shannon Leigh O’Neill, Whitley Faith Ely, Statesville
It’s the Touch, Shanita Campbell, Statesville
Lake Norman at Mooresville Animal Hospital, Adeline C. Park, Mooresville
Emaiga Arts Inc., Emily Heath, Mooresville.