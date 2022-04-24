 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
New business names

Iredell County new business names: April 10-16

  • 0
4-24 new business names
METRO CREATIVE

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 10-16.

Beauty Behind The Lens Photography, Marina Ivette Roman, Mooresville

Bling Bling Steam Cleaning & Mobile Detail Service, Theodore Dalton, Statesville

Catering by Tracy, Tracy’s Catering LLC, Iredell County

MPS Services, MPS Merchant Processing Services, Alfredo Batista, Mooresville

Quisol Consulting, Pop Industrial Complex, Jae Quisol, Quisol, Joseph Samuel Quisol, Mooresville

Crazy Clean Mobile Detailing, Jamaal Turner Sr., Mooresville

Chuckz Elite, Chuckz Elite LLC, Mooresville

Lips Sealed Myofunctional Therapy, Allred Enterprises, LLC, Statesville

Holly Hill Enterprises, Johnny A. Johnson, Iredell County

People are also reading…

Johnson Realty, Johnny A. Johnson, Iredell County

Hardscapes Made Easy, Lincoln Thomas Lowrie, Mooresville

Two Brothers BBQ Sauce, Michael L. Leevon Howell, Iredell County

Mooresville Animal Hospital, Carolina Veterinary Specialists, P.A., Lake Norman at Mooresville Animal Hospital, Iredell County

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert