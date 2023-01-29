 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New business names

Iredell County new business name: Dec. 22-Jan. 21

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 22-Jan. 21.

Let’s Go Parts, Mission Parts LLC, Iredell County

KB Titan Racing, CLRW, LLC, Mooresville

Cucu’s Bites, Carlos Enrique Gil Luzardo, Iredell County

JB Promotions, JB Cobb, Olin

Hair by Angie 1969, Angela Mastrando, Iredell County

Buddy BS BBQ Sauce, Alton A. Gaither III, Rana Gaither, Statesville

Tetra Gun Care, Engineered Materials Inc., Iredell County

Mooresville Merchant, Kimberly A. Ritchie, Mooresville

Twist of Flava, Nina Haley, Mooresville

The Men’s Den Testosterone Clinic, Men’s Den T Clinic, Front Porch Wellness PLLC, Stony Point

Azuquita Café, Edwin Santiago, Statesville

Hope’s Love Garden, Daisy Sky, Garden of Hope, Baucom Integrated Pest Management, Flourish Garden Party, Baucom Abundance Enterprise, LLC, Mooresville

R.F.W. Labor, Santiago Reyes, Iredell County

Fibrenew Lake Norman, Jeffrey Bill and Virginia Crouse Renovations Corporation, Mooresville

Collaborative Worship, House of Hope Deliverance Ministries Inc., Mooresville

TNT Dynamite Dogs, GADMC LLC, Mooresville

H2Overboard, H2Overboard Boat Rentals, H2Overboard Lake Norman, Heath Schmidt, Alexandria Schmidt, Mooresville

SIT. by Kit, Carey Adrienne Steiss, Mooresville

Pristine Painting, Carlos Enrique Gutierrez, Iredell County

CARS Tour, Championship Auto Racing Series, LLC, Mooresville

CWS Maintenance, Car Wash Service Near Me LLC, Iredell County

Insane Clothez, Tammie Williams, Statesville

Race City Retro Collectibles, Philip Roy Morin, Iredell County

PitTec, Rodney Keith Crabtree, Iredell County

IDEUSA, IDE, Institute of Digital Engineering, USA, Mooresville

Ynobe Apparel, Fly Mom Clothing, Fly Kydz Clothing, LLC, Statesville

Hangar 33, Mojo Bar & Grill, Inc., Iredell County

Gaskin Home, Gaskin Home Organizing, Gaskin Home Transactions, Felicia Gaskin, Iredell County

The Mixing Bowl, Spirits and Sweets Dessert Bar, Kitchen Kreations LLC, Statesville

Breeze Cleaning Services, Frances Cesarina Martinez Olea, Mooresville

Luna Bright, Lake Norman Dental Staffing, LLC, Mooresville

The Patriot Corner, The American Patriot Supply, LLC, Iredell County

The Whitening Loft, Gaylene Bevis, Statesville

CareHere! A Premise Health company eHealth Center, Premise Health of North Carolina Medical P.C., Iredell County

Braven Vending, Cedar and Mckinley, Brandon Concepts LLC, Mooresville

DAB Dynasty, Demetrial Baldwin, Mooresville

Mr. Business, Mr Business, @mrbusiness, @MrBusiness, Mr. Business, LLC, Mooresville

All Occasions Florist & Gifts, Cansas Graham, Iredell County

Dobe Transportation and Excavation, Carl Ervin Rochester Jr., Statesville

Lumen Homes, Lumen Development LLC, Iredell County

Zinger Paintings, Lucille F. Scott, Mooresville

ConsignmentLKN, Serenity Life Solutions, LLC, Mooresville

Reunion Graphics, Grio Show, Roots Reunion, Queen City Grillers, GajaCa, Gary J. Carr, Mooresville

Goodflower Cleaning Services, Joy Buenaflor Steele, Mooresville

Lee Solutions & Services, Jim Lee, Statesville

Colored by Caitlin, Caitlin Pendola, Mooresville

Bi-research international, Damonte Dunham, Iredell County

Red Suit Railroad, North Pole Delivery Co., Claus Cottage, Reindeer Stable, Classic Claus LLC, Iredell County

BIM Construction, Brendan McInnerney, Iredell County

LEGACY Motor Club; LEGACY M.C., Rpac Racing, LLC, Statesville

The Captain’s Coffee, Brave Bean Ventures, LLC, Statesville

HausInspection.com, Haus Builders, Inc., Iredell County

Gonzalez Tax Service, Yesenia Gonzalez, Iredell County

