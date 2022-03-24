Iredell County names Timothy Moore as veteran service manager

Iredell County announced on Thursday that Timothy Moore has been selected as the Iredell County veteran service manager.

“Tim has a clear love and passion for serving veterans. His energy, coupled with his determination to be a strong advocate for our veterans, makes him a great addition to the Iredell County team,” County Manager Beth Mull said.

His first day of employment is April 4.

Moore is a medically retired noncommissioned officer of the U.S. Army, with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2009-10 and Operation Enduring Freedom from 2011-12.

Upon his retirement, he relocated to North Carolina and began his life of advocacy as a veteran services employment specialist with Goodwill Career Connections in Catawba, Alexander and Caldwell counties.

He later accepted a job with the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs as the lead veterans service officer and office manager for the Morganton Veteran Service Center, and was later transferred to the Hickory Veteran Service Center.

Through his advocacy, he has helped countless veterans to have their voices heard within the Department of Veterans Affairs, allowing them to receive federal benefits and access to healthcare throughout the 15-county district that he has represented with the state, one of which is Iredell County, Mull said in a news release.

Moore currently holds a bachelor of science degree from Montreat College in psychology and human services and is in pursuit of his master’s degree in public administration.

Moore replaces Brad Stroud, who retired in December.

