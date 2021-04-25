When growing up we have all heard someone tell us, the only way a community can truly be successful is to work together to chip away at those “unsolvable” problems! Right now, 11 locally focused projects are asking for your assistance to chip away at a few “unsolvable” issues. And I am proud to say Iredell County is stepping up in big ways to support Love United Iredell — 14 Days of Local Impact.

This campaign, ending on Sunday, allows us space to address some issues that are very tough head-on. For example: this year more than any other there has been a giant burden on the local food banks. Food banks are now serving countless additional individuals who either cannot leave their home or are waiting at the door each time they open because they are in such need for simple basic supplies. Our community is offering a hot meal and a simple prayer alongside of you. Children are grateful of weekend meal support to get them by until Monday.