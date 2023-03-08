The 48th annual Iredell County Heart Ball, a major fundraising event for the American Heart Association, will be held this Saturday at the Statesville Civic Center. The Iredell County Heart Ball is presented by Randy Marion, BestCo, JELD-WEN, L. Gordon Iron & Metal Company and raises nearly $200,000 annually.

The Heart Ball is the celebration of lifesaving work and will continue to be a major driving force behind eradicating heart disease and stroke. The Iredell County Heart Ball brings together local business leaders, medical communities, professionals and philanthropists to support the association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

American Heart Association, along with this year’s major sponsors Randy Marion, BestCo, JELD-WEN, L. Gordon Iron & Metal Company, survivors, civic leaders, key volunteers, corporate and individual supporters, present this year’s ball.

Around 250 guests will gather in celebration of the 48th anniversary of this Iredell County charity event. The sold-out, black-tie event, “The Heart of America” is a journey to better heart health from rural America to the skyscrapers of our metropolitan cities. As part of the Heart Ball, the association celebrates the year-round fundraising campaign, local survivors, first responders, as well as the commitment to impact the overall health of the community.

This year’s “Heart of America”-themed event is led by the association and a volunteer executive leadership team. It will feature both a silent and live auction, gourmet dinner and dancing. Heart Ball will also honor a local Open Your Heart featured survivor: Mark Brady, market president, First Reliance Bank.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Program begins at 8 p.m.

For 48 years, the Iredell County Heart Ball has been a remarkable event designed to commemorate the kindness of individuals within the community as well as the accomplishments of a year-round campaign to shape healthier lives that are free of stroke and cardiovascular diseases. The Iredell County Heart Ball has attracted the area’s largest companies and most-recognized corporate, health care and social leaders. Support helps the group analyze, connect, innovate, influence and invest in advancing efforts to improve health outcomes.