Iredell County Health director: Get the COVID vaccine, your life may depend on it

There is only one way out of this pandemic. As much as I’d like to wave a magic wand and make it go away, I can’t. Each one of you will have to do your part. Get vaccinated! The Delta variant is spreading like wildfire throughout our community but the COVID-19 vaccines are still very effective at preventing serious illnesses. If you assume that your previous infection will give you enough antibodies to fight the Delta variant, think again. The Delta strain wasn’t the strain that initially infected the majority of our residents. We really don’t know if your immune system will mount an adequate response against this strain of virus because it might not be recognized as the enemy. Immune systems aren’t created equally. I could have a strong response from prior infection and another individual have a very weak response. Vaccines are consistent in how they work and in how they protect you if infected.