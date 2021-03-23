Iredell County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Iredell County Health Department plans to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday at North Iredell High School (156 Raider Road, Olin). An appointment will be required for this clinic, and you must meet eligibility requirements below in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic.
The Iredell County Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. Individuals 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they meet qualifications for one of the below priority groups.
Individuals eligible for vaccination include the following groups:
Group 1: Healthcare workers & Long-Term Care staff and residents:
To learn more about group 1, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-1
• Healthcare workers with in-person contact with patients or clients • Long-term care staff and residents: people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities
Group 2: Older adults
To learn more about group 2, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-2
• Anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health or living situation
Group 3: Frontline essential workers
To learn more about group 3, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-3#frontline-essential-worker
• Must be in-person at your place of work, including staff who anticipates an imminent return to an in-person work setting.
Group 4: Individuals with High Risk Medical Conditions and Additional Congregate Living Settings
To learn more about group 4, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-4
• Anyone with conditions that have been identified by the CDC as increasing risk for severe COVID-19 illness
o Asthma (moderate to severe)
o Cancer
o Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
o Chronic kidney disease
o Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
o Cystic fibrosis
o Diabetes Type 1 or 2
o A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
o Hypertension or high blood pressure
o Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
o Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
o Liver disease, including hepatitis
o Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia
o Pulmonary fibrosis
o Overweight or obesity
o Pregnancy
o Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
o Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
• Anyone living in congregate or close group living settings who are not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function:
o People experiencing homelessness or living in a homeless shelter
o Correctional facility, such as jail or prison
Appointments can be made by visiting the following link: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1455/Vaccine-Information
An appointment will be required for this COVID-19 vaccination clinic. If you do not have an appointment you will not be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic.
Appointments can be made on a mobile phone, desktop computer or tablet. If you or someone you know does not have access to the internet, friends and/or family members are able to book appointments for others. It is asked that you do not contact the Health Department to book an appointment, this service is only available online.
Follow the steps below to make an appointment:
• Utilize this link to schedule an appointment: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1455/Vaccine-Information
• Follow the “Schedule Appointment” links to reach the first-dose vaccine table.
• Then click the “Schedule Appointment” link in the table for the March 24 COVID-19 Vaccination clinic. • If appointments are available, select the time slot you would like.
• Create a new Novel Health account using your preferred email address, or log into an existing account. • Confirm your contact and appointment information is correct.
• Click the “Book Appointment” button.
• Complete and print the registration form on the Health Department website and bring it with you to your appointment.
• Remember to write down your appointment time so you do not forget.
• Do not arrive at the vaccination site more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.
We ask for your patience if the appointment schedule fills up for this March 24 event. The good news is there will be enough vaccine for everyone to get their shot as it becomes available.
Just visit the link again later to make an appointment as more future COVID-19 vaccine clinics become available.
The Iredell County Health Department will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. A second-dose of Pfizer vaccine is required at least 21 days after the first dose is administered. You must receive the same brand for the first and second doses, whether receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Please be mindful of the brand name of your first vaccine dose so you can make a second dose appointment where the same brand is being offered.
Please schedule an appointment considering the following information. You will not be able to receive the vaccine on the day of your appointment:
if you are under 16 years of age, are in quarantine or isolation, feeling very sick with temperature or have had any kind of vaccination within the past 14 days. Also, if you are taking a blood thinner or have a bleeding disorder and have had a previous reaction to a vaccine or other injectable in the past or have never had a vaccine/injectable in the past then you would need a doctor’s note to receive the vaccine during your appointment. Also, you will not be able to receive the vaccine if you had monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the past 90 days.
Remember, if you do not have an appointment or do not meet the above eligibility requirements in Group 1,2, 3, or 4, you will not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the March 24 COVID-19 vaccination clinic at North Iredell High School.
Remember, together the COVID-19 vaccination and following recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. Individuals who have received their COVID-19 vaccine, should still wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, stay at least 6 feet away from others, and wash their hands.
If you have any questions, please call the Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 704-878-5300 and then press 1.
Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Information: https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/1455/Vaccine-Information
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following links:
Specifics on the COVID-19 vaccine: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19
Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19