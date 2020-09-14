Iredell County Health Department offering flu vaccines

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The safer health practices, started with the onset of COVID-19, will be especially useful during the colder months, when other respiratory viruses will be spreading throughout the community. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February, although activity can last as late as May. The flu shot is the best way to prevent flu each year and is especially important this year, since both viruses will likely be spreading. It is important to note, getting a flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19; however, flu vaccination will reduce your risk for getting the flu and serious complications from the flu.

According to The Centers Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time but how often this may occur is unknown at this time. What we do know is that if more individuals receive the flu shot this year, there will be less people sick from the flu. This is extremely important to reduce the number of individuals who get the flu and then have to visit a physician, emergency department, and/or end up hospitalized.

Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Flu is different from a cold. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms: