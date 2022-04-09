Iredell County Health Department lab passes inspection at Mooresville location

Iredell County Health Department provides low-cost walk-in lab services to Iredell County residents (18 years of age or older). The certified team members play a crucial role in testing blood samples ordered by a doctor (some services are available without a doctor's order). Walk-in lab services are available at the Statesville and Mooresville Health Department locations; however, making an appointment for these services allows us to help you more efficiently during your visit.

The staff also provides laboratory services for various in-house programs like WIC, child health, maternal health, sexually transmitted disease, family planning and more. These services are critical in order to provide quality public health services.

On March 18, the agency successfully passed without deficiencies, a three-hour laboratory inspection at the Mooresville location of the health department. This CLIA audit occurs every two years, and many previous audits have resulted in no findings of deficiency. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulates all laboratory testing (except research) performed on humans in the U.S. through the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). The objective of the CLIA program is to ensure quality laboratory testing. For the two-year period being audited, CLIA requires them to show:

• Proficiency (skill) testing of the lab staff annually.

• Accurate record keeping — including quality control records, maintenance records, equipment calibrations, temperature logs, instrument printouts and manufacturer information.

• Quality assurance policy, records and monitors.

• All policies and procedures — where inspectors read through the policies, to ensure we are following them as written.

• Personnel records, including job descriptions, training records showing annual competency evaluations, including direct observations and proficiency testing, required continuing education and diplomas.

• Electronic Medical Record validations — this ensures that records are kept to regulation standards and cannot be tampered with after resulting and that printed reports include all required information.

In total, CLIA covers approximately 260,000 laboratory entities. The goal is to continue to provide friendly and excellent laboratory services, through the Iredell County Health Department.

For questions about lab services, call Iredell County Health Department 704-878-5300 or visit https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/179/Lab-Services.