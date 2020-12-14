Iredell County Hall of Justice open, but call first

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced Friday that state courts will postpone nonessential, in-person proceedings for 30 days, beginning Monday
“In light of the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and in our courts, this pause is necessary to protect the health and safety of our court personnel and the public,” Beasley said. “Throughout the pandemic, we have moved an unprecedented amount of court work online, including hearings. Those efforts will allow us to limit in-person proceedings for the next few weeks while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”
Most local court sessions have been canceled until further notice. Jim Mixson, Iredell County clerk of Superior Court, is asking the public to call the Hall of Justice before coming in, as there are many actions that can be handled remotely. In addition, the public also is encouraged to go to nccourts.gov/services to determine if court business can be conducted remotely, to pay certain fees or fines online, and to sign up for notifications of pending court dates.
“As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; however, we are asking people to stay away from the Hall of Justice unless they have essential or emergency matters with the courts” Mixson said.
All estate and probate matters will be handled by appointment only. Call 704-832-6604 to make an appointment.
Anyone with a cough, fever or shortness of breath or who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 should not enter the Hall of Justice. People with these symptoms should call the Clerk of Superior Court’s office for assistance.
Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court telephone numbers are:
- Bookkeeping: 704-832-6607.
- Civil Department: 704-832-6603.
- Criminal Department: 704-832-6602.
- Estates and Probate Department: 704-832-6604.
- Jury questions: 704-832-6636.
- Special Proceedings: 704-832-6606.
- Traffic citations: 704-832-6602.
- General information: 704-832-6600.
