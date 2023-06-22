The Girl Scouts of Iredell County held their bridging ceremony at Monticello Methodist Church earlier this month. The ceremony marks the transition and progression of their movement through the Girl Scout program.

Under the guidance of seasoned leader Wendy Ventresca, 51 girls completed their much-anticipated walk across the bridge to move up to their next program level.

Proud parents and grandparents looked on as Daisies removed their iconic blue uniform to exchange it for their new crisp Brownie vest. The Brownies “flew from the nest” up to the Junior level and the Juniors earned a key that will unlock the door to their future.

“We are so proud of all of our girls and look forward to seeing how they continue to grow as they move forward in their new role,” the organization said in a news release.

Daisies bridging to Brownie

Troop 13238

Evelyn Guerin, Emma Dorsey, Emma Fraleigh, Gwen Sharrer, Arya Dancey

Troop 12967

Kadie Freeman, Olivia Mayfield

Troop 12963

Lilly Robinson

Troop 13084

Aubrey Bowman, Evie Parker, Grace Bucksbee, Hadleigh McNabb, Meadow Paredi, Mia Ortez, Starrla Blohm, Tenley Petrovs, Violet Yarborough

Troop 13091

Hadley Bell, Audrey Clanton, Adison Sofia Vasquez-Amaya

Brownies bridging to Junior

Troop 13238

Ella Miller-Hill, Mykah Jordan, Emma Suprenant, Josey Woodson, Mary Jones, Jeidymar Cortes

Troop 12967

Kadie Freeman, Olivia Mayfield

Troop 13084

Bella Schoening, Heidi Goss

Troop 13275

Emily Pierro

Troop 13091

Kennedy Anderson, Baylee Baker, Mallory Bell, Brooklyn Hummel, Valeigh Norris, Lydia Pheasant, Emma Rector, Bella Rector, Raegan Rufty

Juniors bridging to Cadette

Troop 13238

Katelyn Bumgardner, Josymar Cortes

Troop 12967

Khloe Amox, Hailey Childers, Jaiden McGinnis, Bailey Payne

Troop 12963

Maddie Clark, Keegan Bissell, Bella Evans

Troop 13084

Lillian Owens

Troop IRG

Layla Sudol