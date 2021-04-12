Iredell County Friends of the Library want to help students avoid 'summer slide'

“Most of us are life-long library users. It’s the feeling that if you can teach people how to read and get them into reading, it opens up a whole new world for them,” Byrd said.

The Take And Make bags are part of the library’s summer reading program, which the library uses to combat the “summer slide” students experience when they’re out of school for the summer.

Slides might sound fun for school children, but it’s no laughing matter when various studies show students can lose over two months of what they learned in the school year while they sit at home. Low-income students are the most susceptible to the losses. The library and its friends hope to counter those trends with reading programs and the Take and Make Program, which allows students to engage in STEM projects to keep their brains active in the summer months.

“These are a little more intricate than things we’ve done in the past,” Levins said as there will be an art-focused bag (for students 6 and up) and one called “Circuit Club” which she said is a very basic robotics craft for students to put together that is aimed at 10 years and older. There will also be online videos done by the librarians to help explain how to complete the projects. “It’s a distanced extension of our Makers Monday program.”

All three branches of the library — Statesville, Troutman, and Harmony — are taking part in the program and Levin said the bags will be announced online and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Mondays. She said each week will focus on a different age group, so parents and guardians can see which ones are best for their students.

