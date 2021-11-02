Iredell County election results

Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.
Turnout for the election was unsurprisingly low with only municipal positions being decided ahead of next year's statewide primary and general elections. In all, 3,959 ballots were cast, representing only 9.77% of the registered voters.
All results are unofficial until the Iredell Board of Elections canvasses the votes on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.
Troutman Town Council
Troutman will have a new council member after Jerry Oxsher saw 172 ballots (22.14%) cast for him, the most of any candidate in the race. Paul Henkel's 170 (21.88%) and Felina Lyons Harris' 157 (20.21%) were enough to keep them in the top three and on the council.
Sally Williams finished with 127 votes (16.34%), behind Tonya Bartlett's 144 (18.53%), and finds her term on the five-person town council ending. Write-in candidates took in seven votes.
Mayor of Mooresville
Miles Atkins didn't have to sweat the results on election night as he received 2,011 votes (64%) compared to challenger Douglas T. Nesbitt's 1,114 (35.46%). Write-in challengers made up 0.54% of the remaining votes.
Mooresville commissioner at-large
The one-stop and absentee ballots gave challenger Mike Cabe a glimmer of hope with the incumbent Gary West only leading 36-32 when polls closed on Tuesday, but as the first precincts reported, West nearly doubled the number of votes Cabe had and was well on his way to another term.
At the end of the night, West won with 1,804 (60.31%) ballots cast for him compared to Cabe's 1,162 (38.85%). Write-in candidates made up the remaining 0.84% with 25 votes.
Mooresville Graded School Board of Education
Incumbent Greg Whitfield was the most popular candidate in the Mooresville Graded School Board race with 1,268 ballots (23.03%) cast for him, ahead of the second-place Rakeem J. Brawley's 1,145 (20.80%). Those totals earned the two of them their spots on the board in its next term.
In order behind the two winners were Jay Goodman 914 (16.60%), Tamiara Crowder 739 (13.42%), Scarlett Overbay-Inman 643 (11.68%) Kate Pettigrew 536 (9.74%), and Lisa Burleyson 240 (4.36%) while write-in candidates received 20 (0.36%) votes.
Love Valley mayor
Dannie Johnston won the race for Love Valley's mayor with 21 ballots (35.59%) cast for him, followed by Mark Loden with 10 (16.95%) and Phillip L. Baity with 2 (3.39%) while write-in candidates took in 26 votes in total, 44.07% of the vote.
Love Valley Commissioner
The five seats were up for grabs in the commissioner's race in Love Valley with Wendy Benfield leading the way with 49 votes (19.44%), followed by Timothy Meadows with 37 (14.68%), Randy Ladd with 36 (14.29%) Randy Lackey with 31 (12.30%), and Tori Barker and Linda Chase, each with 29 (11.51%). Benfield, Meadows, Ladd, and Barker were incumbents.
Behind them was Gary K. Mayfield with 15 (5.95%) while write-in candidates had 26 ballots (10.32%) cast for them.
Unopposed Harmony candidates win again
Lee Matney remained the mayor of Harmony with 94.29% of the 35 votes cast in the town while
Scotty Harris (28.33%), N. Sankey (Buddy) Gaither (26.67%), Doug Galliher 31 (25.83%), Julia Clanton (17.50%) won their seats against write-in challengers that took in 1.67% of the remaining votes.
