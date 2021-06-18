Iredell County ECA members gather for Achievement Day

June 17 was Achievement Day for the Iredell County Extension and Community Association, and numerous awards were presented during the program, which was held at the Iredell County Agricultural Resource Center on Bristol Drive in Statesville.
President Judy Athey presided over the event and welcomed everyone to the special day noting that it had been 15 months since the various clubs had been together and that “it’s just great that we have been able to get you all together. It’s such a blessing to see all your faces and to know that we are still in progress.”
Athey challenged each one in attendance to think of ways to get people motivated to return to the club and get new members that can do something both for the club and the community.
The program continued with a greeting from Andrea Sherrill, the county extension agent, who shared how glad she was to see everyone and be able to “feed off everyone’s energy. That is what we’ve missed, that connection, that relationship building.”
Sherrill referred to the quote on the front of the printed program, which said, “Alone We Can Do So Little. Together We Can Do So Much” sharing that “when we work on a common goal, we can achieve things beyond our greatest imagination. Our intentions are real and purposes for the greater good, and I think that’s the purpose for this whole club, serving our community for the greater good.”
She pointed out that alone some of them had been able to complete some projects through the times of COVID and were able to do them for the greater good. She continued by saying she was glad they were getting back together, “and hopefully together, we can do more.”
It was shared in the event program that in spite of the pandemic with no club meetings held after March of 2020, ECA members did report 1,157 volunteer hours valued at $23,000.
The ECA was able to award a scholarship to Vanessa Solis, a graduate of South Iredell High School who is entering her second year at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte where she is double majoring in biology and psychology with future plans to enter the medical field. Solis is also a member of the National Honor Society.
In speaking to the group, Solis expressed her thanks for the scholarship. She shared the challenges of attending classes via Zoom and noted how excited she was for her second year to be able to “have that full experience of college in person. I am really looking forward to that.”
Additional awards were presented to the clubs and ECA members for their accomplishments during 2020. These included individual reading awards which went to Betty Greenhill, first place reading 80 books; Joyce Dobson, second place reading 56 books; and Lois Rich, third place reading 43 books. Club reading awards went to Clarksbury, first place for 192 books; Ostwalt, second place for 117 books; and Mt. Mourne, third place for 72 books.
Club awards for their continued volunteer efforts during the pandemic went to Clarksbury, which is located in the Harmony area, with 505 hours and $1,404 in donations; and Mt. Mourne with 652 hours and $898 in donations. The presidents of each club, Joyce Dobson and Charlene Overcash, respectively, accepted the certificates of appreciation along with a check on behalf of the clubs.
“I was overwhelmed by how much these clubs did,” Athey said.
Dobson and Overcash were called back to the front to accept individual awards for their hard work at making a large numbers of masks. Dobson was recognized for making 704 masks, and Overcash received recognition for making 1,147 masks. They each received a certificate and a book entitled, “Ordinary Women Extraordinary Service to family, community and North Carolina,” which highlights Extension Home Demonstration’s history and the impact of its volunteers.
The program also included a thought for the day provided by Rich, a short story reading by Overcash and the sharing of club minutes by Dobson and the treasurer’s report by Bernice Sharpe. While no local members of the ECA had passed away, a memorial tribute was conducted by Athey with Vice-President Mary Lou Goodman lighting the candle.
Upcoming events were announced including a Statesville history educational tour with Dr. Steve Hill on Sept. 23 and the 2021 Iredell County Fair to be held Sept. 3-11. Each club was encouraged to participate by entering a booth at the fair.
The event concluded with a program by Karen Zika of Statesville, a volunteer with the county extension office and 4-H and owner of an interior design company, Sew Resources Interiors, LLC.
Zika demonstrated how to make take home craft. She had also prepared kits for each lady to choose the design they wanted and either make the craft that day or take it home with them.
Prior to enjoying lunch together, the ladies worked on the sewing projects and had the opportunity to view the cultural arts exhibit, which the ladies had brought in to be displayed for the day.
Athey shared that if anyone is interested in joining the ECA to either call her at 704-924-9807 or Sherrill at 704-878-3157.