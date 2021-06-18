Iredell County ECA members gather for Achievement Day

June 17 was Achievement Day for the Iredell County Extension and Community Association, and numerous awards were presented during the program, which was held at the Iredell County Agricultural Resource Center on Bristol Drive in Statesville.

President Judy Athey presided over the event and welcomed everyone to the special day noting that it had been 15 months since the various clubs had been together and that “it’s just great that we have been able to get you all together. It’s such a blessing to see all your faces and to know that we are still in progress.”

Athey challenged each one in attendance to think of ways to get people motivated to return to the club and get new members that can do something both for the club and the community.

The program continued with a greeting from Andrea Sherrill, the county extension agent, who shared how glad she was to see everyone and be able to “feed off everyone’s energy. That is what we’ve missed, that connection, that relationship building.”