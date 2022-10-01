Iredell County dodges Ian as storm kept to the east

Iredell County got plenty of rain and wind, but not nearly as much as was once expected from Tropical Storm Ian.

Kent Greene, Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management director, said there was damage in the form of trees being knocked down into powerlines and roads, but expected those situations to be cleaned up quickly.

As late as Friday evening it looked as if the storm would head more directly toward Iredell County, but it shifted much further to the east toward Greensboro and Raleigh, sparing the county from the predicted rainfall. The state’s capital did see nearly four inches of rain as Ian worked its way up from South Carolina after it struck Florida.

While locally the storm was less than expected, it still was deadly for those areas hit the hardest.

The death toll stands at 30 as of Saturday morning according to the Associated Press, which also cited disaster modeling firm Karen Clark & Co.’s estimate that Ian caused “over $100 billion” in damage, including $63 billion in privately insured losses.