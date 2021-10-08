Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept.30-Oct. 6

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 30
Jennifer Jean, 37, of Brown Farms Drive, Cleveland, failure to appear, $1 million bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jessica Nicole Horne, 40, of Fairfield, Virginia, fugitive from justice, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Timothy Shane Mullinax, 36, of Gastonia, obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft, $2,500 bond, Cleveland County law enforcement.
Casey Dawn Garrett, 31, of Lakewind Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/or local jail, $4,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Reid Plummer, 34, of Davidson, two counts of possession of Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Chris Shawn Williams, 47, of North Pointe Boulevard, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Lee McDonald III, 34, of Wooten Farm Road, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Jameson Kovalchik, 39, of Elysian Drive, Mooresville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Logan Sloop, 21, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michelle Lee Krider, 50, of East Church Street, Troutman, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Troutman Police Department. Oct. 1
Marla Jean McDaniel, 48, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession of Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Rex Leroy Locke, 41, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Ryan Rice, 36, of West Moore Avenue, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, habitual misdemeanor assault and bond surrender, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sean Joseph Papstein, 28, of Greenville, probation violation, $25,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Tina Marie Alexander, 44, of Amber Lane, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of traffic in drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aaron Caulder, 18, of Charlotte, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of traffic in drugs and trafficking in methamphetamine, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Herbert Ranger Gilbert, 31, of Winston-Salem, two counts of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, larceny and probation violation, $45,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alex Holden Best, 19, of Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, concealment of death, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tony Ernest Bunton, 64, of Eufola Road, Statesville, 30 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kim Lawson Holmes, 57, of Cline Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Summer Demell Thorn, 28, of Lackey Mountain Road, Hiddenite, possessing stolen goods, $1,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Donald Trent Nichols, 30, of Charlotte Street, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 2
Conrad Vaughn Cvar, 18, of Fort Collins, Colorado, probation violation, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Takoda Hunter Yates, 24, of Woodstream Circle, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule VI, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Vernon Huss, 43, of McCarran Trail, Statesville, larceny and obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Nicole Walker, 35, of Sagebrush Road, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 3
Jose Israel Lopez Flores, 21, of South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Franklin Long, 43, of East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, parole violation, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lisa Nichols Witherspoon, 53, of Kimberly Lane, Stony Point, three counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of failure to appear, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley William Perkins, 43, of Hampshire Drive, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Charles Stordivant, 31, of East Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 4
Eric Anthony Testa, 41, of Milroy Lane, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Megan Richelle Pruett, 29, of Asheville, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Paxton West, 32, of West Bell Street, Statesville, two counts each of break or enter a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense and habitual larceny and one count each of parole violation, larceny, attempted larceny, larceny by servants and other employees, possession of Schedule II and speeding to elude arrest, $125,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Troy Ernest Franklin, 50, of West N.C. 152 Highway, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 5
Derrick Ron Leston Roberts, 27, of Days Inn Drive, Mooresville, breaking/entering and larceny and aiding and abetting larceny, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kacie Jo Allen, 35, of Forest Drive, Statesville, manufacture MDPV, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Steven Louis Banholzer, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 6
Thomas Edmond Brunelle II, 39, of Belk Road, Mount Ulla, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jonathan Matthew Simpson, 34, of Monroe, forgery-credit card, transport/possess 5 or more counterfeit instruments, card theft with scanning device, identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense, probation violation and failure to appear, $115,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin Theodore Sanders, 59, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
Kameron Izaiar Harden, 19, of Gastonia, possessing stolen goods, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Michael Perri Jr., 27, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Herbert Pennell III, 51, of North Patterson Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $9,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alicia Marie McDonald, 40, of Taylorsville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.