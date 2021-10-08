Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept.30-Oct. 6

Sean Joseph Papstein, 28, of Greenville, probation violation, $25,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Tina Marie Alexander, 44, of Amber Lane, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of traffic in drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Aaron Caulder, 18, of Charlotte, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of traffic in drugs and trafficking in methamphetamine, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Herbert Ranger Gilbert, 31, of Winston-Salem, two counts of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, larceny and probation violation, $45,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Alex Holden Best, 19, of Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville, concealment of death, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.