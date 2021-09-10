 Skip to main content
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 2

No DWI or felony arrests were reported.

Sept. 3

Kristen May Lynaugh, 29 of Citation Drive, Mooresville, identity theft, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.

Kecia Gizle Millsaps, 35, of Unity Drive, Statesville, common law robbery and break/enter to terrorize/injure, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Brittany Elizabeth Butler, 30, of Brookridge Lane, Mooresville, larceny, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Jacob Onate-Bacho, 28, of California, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and financial transaction card/takes/obtains, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Yanina Carmen-Carmona, 32, of Bueno Aires, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and financial transaction card/takes/obtains, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Gregory Scott Kazos, 31, of Allendale Circle, Troutman, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Paul Edward Davis, 57, of Third Street, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Sept. 4

William Nathan Lovingood Jr., 44, of Windbrook Drive, Troutman, three counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts and one count each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffany Amber Mamatuck, 34, of Inglewood Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Miguel Macedo-Delarosa, 49, of East End Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

David Andrew Steddum, 41, of Wallace Walk Lane, Mooresville, DWI $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Sept. 5

Shannon Lamont Burton, 45, of McLaughlin Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Sonia Nelis Mendoza, 61, of Lindsey Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Marcus Glenn Staten, 39, of Wilkesboro, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Sept. 6

Julio Cesar Chavez-Gamez, 27, of Hamptonville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Devan Jerel Dobbins, 31, of Cone Lane, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jervand Joshua Allen Parson, 24, of Taylorsville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Cesar Chavez Santibanez, 41, of Dogwood Estate Circle, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Thomas George Remeta Jr., 33, of Lilburn, Georgia, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Sept. 7

Keiser Aldon Shook Jr., 27, of Fence Post Lane, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Pope, 19, of Hiddenite, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaleel Mekhi Spearman, 23, of Wallace, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaw Yang, 41, homeless, parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Holly Ervin Minter, 35, of Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

William Rodgers, 32, of Lexington, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Sept. 8

Daniel Darrell Harvey, 39, of Garfield Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kisha Dianne Boggs, 35, of Claremont, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Justavious Keonte Darty, 27, of Oak Post Lane, Statesville, identity theft and manufacture MDPV, $30,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Damon Tyree Jennett, 31, of Fourth Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Chadwick Jerome Johnson, 43, of Davidson, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Ahsan A’Salic Neilan, 23, of J.C. Circle, Mooresville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sirleslie Anthony Young, 56, of St. Jill Circle, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.

