Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

Jennie Marie Hedrick, 56, of Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, eight counts of larceny by servants/other employees and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Bridgette Nicole Harden, 38, of Fort Lawn, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Jose Ortiz Jr., 19, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Sept. 17

Natajah Demetrious Johnson, 19, of Charlotte, 10 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts of possessing stolen goods and one count each of larceny of a firearm, larceny and possession of marijuana, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Joshua Michael Jenkins, 18, of Charlotte, 10 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts of possessing stolen goods and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, larceny of a firearm, larceny, possession of marijuana and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.