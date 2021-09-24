Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 16
Gilberto Vasquez Flores, 32, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Christopher Dale Reavis, 39, of Greg Lane, Stony Point, possession of Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jody Lee Crouse, 54, of China Grove, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cody Allen Hudgins, 29, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Keith Moody, 39, of Salisbury, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jennie Marie Hedrick, 56, of Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, eight counts of larceny by servants/other employees and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bridgette Nicole Harden, 38, of Fort Lawn, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos Jose Ortiz Jr., 19, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 17
Natajah Demetrious Johnson, 19, of Charlotte, 10 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts of possessing stolen goods and one count each of larceny of a firearm, larceny and possession of marijuana, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Joshua Michael Jenkins, 18, of Charlotte, 10 counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts of possessing stolen goods and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, larceny of a firearm, larceny, possession of marijuana and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Eric Joseph Bone, 20, of Karlyn Court, Mooresville, two counts of conspiracy and one count each of sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, sell or deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Edward Maroney III, 28, of Baltimore, Maryland, fugitive from justice, $75,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Hopkins, 39, of Kannapolis, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Shakari Diannesse Steele, 34, of Conifer Drive, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sept. 18
Roger Dale Shook, 67, of Eufola Road, Statesville, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Angelo Claire, 33, of Perth Road, Troutman, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Paul Miller, 40, of Mocksville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tylor Scott Perry, 25, of Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, three counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Lee Rankin Jr., 41, of Maiden, habitual larceny and failure to appear, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Walter Hale Jr., 28, of Rommie Lane, Stony Point, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Elijah James Prince, 20, of Hiddenite, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 19
Christopher Anthony Figueroa, 22, of Russell Street, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
William Brent Christy, 37, of Lipe Road, Troutman, manufacture MDPV, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Derrick Rashad Howell, 29, of South Broad Street, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Catandra Lashay Robinson, 33, of Abernathy Avenue, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Baron Andre Garrett, 41, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
John Antonio Ikard, 37, of Patterson Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jose Enrique Navarro, 25, of Charlotte, two counts of possession of cocaine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos Torres Cruz, 49, of Unity Drive, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jenson Scott Payseur, 37, of Newton, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
James Richard Lockman, 55, of Durand Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Francisco Mejia Uribe, 32, of Hickory, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 20
Jeremy Allen Thomas, 35, of Charlotte, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Preston Donta Morgan, 29, of Charlotte, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marco Antonio Pagan, 37, of Concord, failure to appear, $52,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Alejandro Refugio Limon, 29, of Wilkesboro, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jorge Mayo Aldama, 26, of Charlotte, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Guillermo Fuentes, 37, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Stephen Michael Paishon, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Sept. 21
Carlos Orlando Jordan, 28, of Charlotte, bond surrender, $10,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Darrell James Lewis, 45, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $46,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Edwyn Raul Arvelo, 36, of First Avenue, Statesville, two counts of true bill, $500,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 22
Adam James Harrah, 32, of Carolina Avenue, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Krista Madison Rudd, 23, of Knoxville, Tennessee, trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, $150,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Travis Grant, 41, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, trafficking in cocaine, $150,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jermaine Horsely, 43, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, trafficking in cocaine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $155,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.