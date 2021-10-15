Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 7-13

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 7
Jerele Christopher Lindsey, 31, of Cornelius, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Roland Thomas Simmons Jr., 39, of Cornelius Road, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jarmarkus Devaughn Shuford, 23, of Charlotte, three counts each of sell or deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mariah Cynthia Katherine Coley, 24, of Sunningdale Lane, Statesville, two counts of bond surrender and one count each of probation violation and failure to appear, $105,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and bail bonding agency.
Brandon Lee Warren, 33, of Mitchell Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Peter William Drenth, 38, of Newton, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Roger Oniel Thomas Jr., 27, of Hudson, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $65,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Eugene Lackey Jr., 25, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin Jay Tilley, 33, of Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville, assault on emergency personnel, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Daryl Houston, 26, of Davidson, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 8
Elizabeth Shianna Warren, 22, of Kidd Court, Statesville, true bill, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Rebecca Ann Yunker, 22, of Charlotte, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Robert Baker Brown Jr., 38, of Canton, Georgia, attempted first-degree murder, $750,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Vernon Parrish Jr., 39, of Rebel Hill Lane, Mooresville, two counts of larceny by servants and other employees and one count each of obtaining property by false pretense and failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 9
Kumi Manwell Moore, 43, of Forest Hollow Drive, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Dewayne Tyrone Davis, 32, of South Lackey Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 10
David Bryan Brown, 59, of Holland Drive, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jessica Nicole Black, 30, of Dogwood Estates Circle, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Norman Yates Carthens, 41, of Charlotte, eight counts of financial transaction card takes/obtains, seven counts of credit card fraud and one count of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, $14,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 11
Timothy James Johnson, 27, of King, larceny by servants and other employees and possession of methamphetamine, $7,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tony Michael Chiodo Jr., 34, of Dogwood Lane, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, larceny and failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jonathan Ray Lowman, 35, of Lundy Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Desiree Aphradite Stovall, 33, of Salisbury, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Davie County law enforcement.
Gregory Settlemyre, 44, of King, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Antwon Jontel Bines, 24, of Oak Grove Road, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and first degree burglary, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 12
Timothy William Meade, 31, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jaylon Edmond Westbrook, 19, of Kings Mountain, possession of Schedule I, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Andrew Gray Stuart, 25, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, two counts of failure to appear and one count each of bond surrender and probation violation, $113,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and bail bond agency.
William Lee France, 39, of East Broad Street, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Deyon Jeffries, 33, of Greensboro, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Lee Whitakers, 53, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
Joshua Ray Burchette, 37, of Oliver Farm Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $28,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Summer Lea Hatcher, 30, of Granite Falls, two counts each of possessing stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and trafficking heroin and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $175,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Dawn Wise Hatcher, 54, of Granite Falls, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Donald Ray Bines, 51, of West Front Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brandy Michelle Flowers, 39, of Linwood, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Jones, 59, of Charlotte, larceny, $15,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Kevin Jason Boles, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, two counts of possession of Schedule I and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gianna Lee Byars, 19, of Concord, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 13
Da’niquae Ja’Mario-Cortez Osborne, 20, of Charlotte, conspiracy, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Preston Pierre Jackson, 22, of Charlotte, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christina Marie Walkup, 44, of Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, interfere with electronic monitor device and failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Coty Scott Putnam, 25, of Deal Road, Mooresville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, law enforcement agency not listed.
Randall Antonio Carr, 42, of Glade Street, Statesville, trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Juan Aneury Reyes-Padilla, 27, of N.C. Highway 90 East, Stony Point, restraint, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kameron Antonio McCall, 21, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $12,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.