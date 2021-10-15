Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 7-13

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 7

Jerele Christopher Lindsey, 31, of Cornelius, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Roland Thomas Simmons Jr., 39, of Cornelius Road, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jarmarkus Devaughn Shuford, 23, of Charlotte, three counts each of sell or deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Mariah Cynthia Katherine Coley, 24, of Sunningdale Lane, Statesville, two counts of bond surrender and one count each of probation violation and failure to appear, $105,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and bail bonding agency.