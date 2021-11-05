Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 28
Jennifer Marie Upright, 41, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, probation violation, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenyatta Odinga Lindsey, 50, of Decatur, Georgia, 11 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny and one count each of larceny after break/enter, injuring buildings/fences; take possession of house and governor’s warrant, no bond on the governor’s warrant and $180,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Antonio-Reyes Serra, 46, of Sanford, habitual larceny, possession of a dangerous weapon in prison, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $210,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Dakota Harmon, 26, of North Race Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Luis Patricio Garcia, 35, of Diamond Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 29
Donald Carlos Williams Stinson, 37, of Charlotte, DWI and fugitive from justice, no bond on the fugitive charge and $1,000 bond on the DWI charge, North Carolina Highway Patrol and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Lee Moose, 39, of Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Matthew Lamonte Cowan, 36, of Crest Drive, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of bond surrender, $42,500 bond, Davie County law enforcement and bail bonding agency.
Y Gui Nie, 29, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $33,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Allen Goins Jr., 40, of Coolwood Drive, Statesville, two counts of bond surrender, $4,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Sanchez Rishon Houston, 34, of Jobe Drive, Statesville, first-degree arson, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jeremie Garrett Moore, 33, of Boomer, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Branden Francis Connolly, 37, of South Center Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Duane Todd Bruch, 57, of Presbyterian Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 30
Derrick Jermaine Grandberry Jr., 24, of Charlotte, possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Justavious Keonte Darty, 27, of Hartwell, Georgia, going armed to the terror of the public, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Tyler Hass, 23, of High Point Avenue, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Justin Pernell Dalton, 32, of Younger Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 31
Luis Ramon Mayorga, 46, of Water Street, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping and hit-and-run causing injury, $250,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Gerald Dejesus Mayorga, 24, of Water Street, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping and hit-and-run causing injury, $250,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chad Eugene Fox, 47, of Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Lynn Bailey, 47, of Hiddenite, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cheryl Ann Richardson, 54, of Mooresville, common law robbery, $35,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Shasta Back Rose, 42, of Outback Lane, Mount Ulla, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alberta Rose Hooker, 45, of Indian Hill Road, Union Grove, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Joshua Byard, 30, of Calhoun Road, Stony Point, two counts of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and one count each of breaking and/or entering and larceny, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Ryan Fleming, 23, of Albemarle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Thomas Gabriel Rearick, 31, of Concord, kidnapping, first-degree forcible rape and failure to appear, $1,025,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Bert Donathan IV, 40, of Flint Drive, Statesville, DWI and hit-and-run causing injury, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Lea Nicole Hubbard, 19, of Zurich Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
John Michael Pardue, 66, of Wildmere Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 1
Christopher Isacc Stuckey, 20, of Preston Road, Mooresville, indecent liberties with children, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Leon Roberto Scott, 32, of Gastonia, identity theft, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Logan Sloop, 21, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, possession of Schedule VI and DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Lee Stephens, 22, of Simonton Road, Statesville, four counts of larceny after break/enter, three counts of breaking and/or entering, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of break or enter a motor vehicle, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Derrick Devon Friday, 46, of Village Park, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Calvin Eugene Daniels, 45, of Rickert Street, Statesville, traffic in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance and possession of Schedule I, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brian Keith Howard, 30, of Charlotte, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and speed to elude arrest, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Gary Anthony Enwright, 18, of Valleybrook Lane, Troutman, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $20,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Stephon Falindo Davidson, 24, of Dalton Drive, Mooresville, possession of a stolen firearm, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Frank Guevara, 22, of Concord, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nov. 2
Clara Teresa Sturgis, 50, of Brookfield Drive, Statesville, possession of Schedule II and DWI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brenton Terrail McCain, 33, of Cornelius, possession of Schedule I and possession of cocaine, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
William David Wilson, 28, of Sheridan Court, Mooresville, possession of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jahkwan Jones Jones, 22, of Charlotte, larceny by servants/other employees, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brenda Michaela Ann Smith, 23, of North Maple Street, Mooresville, bond surrender, $30,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Linda Christine Grekusis, 55, of Patternote Road, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jose Guadalupe Palacios, 55, of Zion Wesley Road, Troutman, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 3
Shara Shermice Whorley, 29, of Greensboro, accessory after the fact, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stanley Deon Miller, 58, of North Tradd Street, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Alexander Wright, 40, of West Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Terry Lee Jones, 53, of Sharon Ridge Lane, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of conspiracy to sell narcotics, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marcie Marie Klinger, 45, of Roten Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary Blake Hager, 27, of Talley Street, Troutman, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.