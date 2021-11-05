Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 28

Jennifer Marie Upright, 41, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, probation violation, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenyatta Odinga Lindsey, 50, of Decatur, Georgia, 11 counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny and one count each of larceny after break/enter, injuring buildings/fences; take possession of house and governor’s warrant, no bond on the governor’s warrant and $180,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Antonio-Reyes Serra, 46, of Sanford, habitual larceny, possession of a dangerous weapon in prison, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $210,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.