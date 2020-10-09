Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 1-7

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Oct. 1

Toby Lamar Teasley, 29, of Grassymeadow Lane, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault and probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

Kelley Jo Winkelman, 40, of Thorsen Drive, Mooresville, 11 counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Orlando Jordan, 27, of Charlotte, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $40,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.