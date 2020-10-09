Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 1-7

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 1-7. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 1
Toby Lamar Teasley, 29, of Grassymeadow Lane, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault and probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Kelley Jo Winkelman, 40, of Thorsen Drive, Mooresville, 11 counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos Orlando Jordan, 27, of Charlotte, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $40,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Timothy Chris Stewart, 35, of Newland Lane, Statesville, two counts each of larceny of a firearm, obtaining property by false pretense and bond surrender and one count each of attempted breaking and entering a building and possessing stolen goods, $31,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
William Brent Christy, 27, of Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Crystal Lane Vanhoy, 46, of Cornwall Road, Harmony, breaking and/or entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking/entering and larceny, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eugene Tywone Robertson, 34, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, possession of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Oct. 2
Manuel Rosa Maysonet, 35, of Reid Street, Statesville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Akeem Ramon Robertson, 32, of Kelly Street, Statesville, four counts of bond surrender and one count of failure to appear, $80,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
James Wiley Nathaniel Stokes, 34, of Winchester Road, Troutman, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Shawntay Murice Martin, 38, of Beauty Street, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $3,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
David Keith Marlowe, 42, of Cline Street, Statesville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dysheem Tyrae Hart, 26, of Shenandoah Loop, Troutman, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael McLain Raymer Jr., 33, of Jeremy Lane, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Haley Dawn Bryan, 43, of Hill Dairy Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Phillip Campbell Jr., 50, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Mark Justice, 55, of North Church Street, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Davita Tereva Patterson, 34, of Laramie Court, Troutman, DWI, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 3
Edward Lee Walkup,45, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, bond surrender, $30,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Thomas John Deady, 27, of Barry Oak Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 4
Rebeca Alvarez, 22, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Helia Rosado, 29, of Wexford Way, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Davin Shawn Smyre, 47, of Sylvia Street, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 5
Dakota Aaron Ware, 25, of Boger Street, Mooresville, intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrea Frederick, 34, of Loganville, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathan Christian Jr., 46, of Loganville, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Roderick Wayne Miller, 34, of Greenland Drive, Statesville, sex offender residence limitation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Harold Alexander Tucker, 45, of Smyrna Lane, Mooresville, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of methamphetamine, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sonya Causey Goforth, 52, of Mint Hill, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Oct. 6
Luke Timothy Sales, 40, of Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, manufacture of MDPV, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dana Bevins Williams Jr., 48, of Troutman Farm Road, Statesville, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
Reginald Maurice Byrd, 49, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $150,000 bond, no agency listed.
Michael Derek Hopkins, 30, of Steep Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Allen Pittman, 28, of Salisbury, parole violation and possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaiah Obrian Stevenson, 30, of Maple Leaf Road, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Brittney E. Mcowell, 24, of Wood Street, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Oct. 7
Zachary Lynn Hinson, 34, of White Oaks Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Terrance Terrell Hamlin, 29, of West Bell Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property, break/enter to terrorize/injure, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and true bill, $425,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Aaron Ramont Moore, 42, of Smyrna, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffery Allen Bortz, 37, of Hickory, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Alexander County law enforcement.
Tara Sha Barnes, 39, of Thomas Lane, Stony Point, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Anthony Smith, 34, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
