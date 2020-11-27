Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 19-25

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 19-25. This week’s listings do not include arrests from later on Nov. 25. Those will be included in the Dec. 5 crime watch. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 19
Sean Patrick Brady, 55, of Charlotte, two counts of hit-and-run causing injury and one count each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $85,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Terry Lewis Rankin, 30, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $12,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Antonio Munoz Palomares II, 34, of Maiden, failure to appear, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 20
Eric Lee Davidson, 41, of Taylorsville, failure to appear, $12,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Patrick Sherriff, 27, of Crosswhite Lane, Statesville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brianna Lee Miller, 18, of Taylorsville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Renae Nicole Jones, 35, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Damon Bill Agee, 26, of Yadkinville, sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and failure to appear, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Fitzgerald Morrison, 56, of Zion Wesley Road, Troutman, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Deborah Lynn Broome, 42, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John David Folken, 39, of Ketchie Drive, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Dion Daye, 45, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Sergio Garcia Aguilar, 36, of Gastonia, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 21
Sydney Elizabeth Bowman, 26, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Melissa Dawn Wood, 36, of Poor Boy Drive, Cleveland, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Osiel Santibanez-Mondragon, 36, of Park Drive, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, hit-and-run causing injury and DWI, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jason Todd Mullen, 35, of Taylorsville, two counts of true bill and one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $400,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Donta Jerod Saunders, 36, of Spencer Street, Mooresville, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Aaron Terry, 32, of Houpe Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 22
Steven Allen Goins Jr., 39, of Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Ann Luttrell, 38, of Harriet Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I and possession of methamphetamine, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Daniel Oxendine, 46, of Wilson Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacobie Obrian Cauthen, 31, of Bristol Road, Statesville, break/enter to terrorize/injure and possession of methamphetamine, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Misty Lou Ferguson, 42, of Waugh Farm Road, Statesville, conspiracy to break and entering a building, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rzavier Morris Pompey, 22, of Charlotte, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, $100,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Justin Matthew Burton, 32, of Rosy Apple Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sok-hun Moon, 47, of Cornelius, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Marcus Lamont McKee, 40, of Glaspy Drive, Statesville, DWI $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nov. 23
Aaron Dequan Whittmore, 19, of Rita Avenue, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $ 10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 25, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and probation violation, $13,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Raelyn Mills, 18, of Charlotte, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Cassidy Leigh Cadieu, 22, of Deerchase Circle, Statesville, uttering a forged instrument, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Brandon Holmes, 41, of Tabor City, two counts of failure to appear, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Holly Leann Bowen, 35, of West Sharpe Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Nov. 24
Christopher Noel Heald, 41, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Brandon Aud, 31, Mocksville, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Korie Nicole Hargraves, 25, of Rockwell, failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Lamonte Cowan, 35, of Crest Drive, Statesville, attempted larceny, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charod Terron Terry, 32, of Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Hunter Finney, 21, of Concord, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Sherrell Nicole Satterfield, 30, of West End Avenue, Statesville, aggravated assault on a handicapped person, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 25
Steven Daniel Verastegui, 29, of Island Forest Lane, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
