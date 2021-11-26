Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 18-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 18-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 18
Billy Tyron Holland, 45, of Cass Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Richard Eugene Wingate Jr., 41, of East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nathaniel Lee Shinn, 30, of Connelly Springs, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
William Wang Leng Moua, 36, of Charlotte, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Keri Alise Harwell, 31, of Twilight Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 19
Dustin Thomas D’Ostroph, 40, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, larceny, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Latawn Xavier Sloan, 33, of Rimrock Road, Harmony, two counts each of larceny of a motor vehicle, possessing stolen goods and conspiracy, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jeffrey Scott Kirkland, 51, of South Race Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Douglas Allen Hamilton, 27, of Granite Falls, probation violation and larceny of a motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacobie O’Brian Cauthen, 32, of Bristol Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nathan Michael Greenleaf, 31, of Mocksville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 20
Trevon Tyquez Perkins, 20, of Waverly Place, Statesville, discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and conspiracy, $40,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ladonavan Jetwan Pharr, 28, of Charlotte, break/enter to terrorize/injure, manufacture MDPV, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $65,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
James Preston Brown III, 29, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Silas Waugh, 62, of Pope Farm Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 21
Denisha Ambria Coleman, 21, of Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jerdarian Donzel Harper, 30, of Prosperity Lane, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Vaughn Paul Mitchell III, 30, of Claremont, failure to appear, $1,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
Dylan Ryan Vargas, 27, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, failure to appear, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Frances Marie Tackett, 49, of Reuben Drive, Statesville, true bill, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Tanisha Lashay-Davis Marshall, 40, of Zircon Drive, Statesville, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one count of speeding to elude arrest, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 22
Vodney Carnell McClinton, 33, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance and DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Edwin Maurice Bunting, 49, of Westwinds Loop, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnny Demorris London, 39, of High Point, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine, $17,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Vincent Andrew Spahr, 26, homeless, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Susan Carol Montgomery, 52, of Taylorsville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 23
Tristian Shane Tackett, 22, of Reuben Drive, Statesville, possession of heroin, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Michael Barnett Jr., 41, Alexis Lane, Troutman, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
John Aaron Travis, 23, of Overcash Road, Troutman, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.