Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 12
Jarvis Tyrese Roseman, 19, of Hillside Drive, Mooresville, second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Naeem Andre Hammond, 32, of Charlotte, four counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
O’quan Asaad Trice, 28, of Leland, possession of marijuana and DWI, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nov. 13
Deontaye O’Bryant Ferguson, 26, of Cromwell Avenue, Statesville, manufacture of Schedule III, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jirese Dakee Thomas, 28, of Leland, manufacture of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Katherine Rose Stewart, 27, of Brawley Park Drive, Statesville, statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and indecent liberties with a child, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Daniel Oxendine, 46, of Wilson Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Deyon Jeffries, 32, of Greensboro, failure to appear, $27,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Tanner Cornwell, 22, of Myrtle Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Avery O’Bryant Barker, 33, of Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $9,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Devin Lee Bates, 33, of Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tristan Vanhess Wilson, 24, of Albemarle, DWI, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 14
Tilden Trymaine Miller, 31, of Longdale Drive, Statesville, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree burglary and obtaining property by false pretense, $80,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Latavious Lamont Massey, 44, of Charlotte, two counts of larceny and one count each of failure to appear and conspiracy, $28,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Samuel Franklin Holcombe, 27, of Cedar Ridge Loop, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nov. 15
Darius Lamonte Gill, 29, of Kistler Farm Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule III and possession of Schedule I, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 16
Support Local Journalism
Ricky Dale Clonch, 45, of Wilkesboro, possession of Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $9,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nikeaon Lashon McKinney, 19, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brent Michael Belton, 32, of Charlotte, larceny, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dondre Alexander Brown, 18, of Unity Drive, Statesville, larceny by servants/other employees, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Trake Anthony Honeycutt, 25, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, two counts of uttering a forged instrument, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Xavier Barnes, 28, of Conover, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 17
Katherine Marie Hulin, 19, of Charlotte, larceny, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Drevon’tae Jahiem Winford, 19, of East McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and attempt and conspiracy; penalties, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Farrah Lindzey Brown, 30, Northmont Drive, Statesville, identity theft, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tammy McFarland Blair, 54, of Dogwood Estates Circle, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacques Pierre Pratt, 45, of Dogwood Estates Circle, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brett Patrick Moir, 31, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Lee Reid, 61, of Stockton Street, Statesville, two true bills, $12,500 bond, Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 18
Johnathan Blake Rife, 29, of Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
David Lee Sweazy, 30, homeless, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tyshion Montez Williams, 43, of Fayetteville, interstate probation and parole hearing, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Bryan Alexander Johnson, 37, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jimmy Dee Farrar, 54, Rolling Lane, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Matthew Berryman, 28, Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Justin Leeman, 31, of Massey Deal Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Brittany Marie Williams, 31, of Davie, possession of heroin, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Kyle Cornett, 28, of Conover, larceny by changing price tag, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.