Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 10

Ryan Jeremy Sessoms, 36, of Greensboro, six counts of bond surrender and three counts of failure to appear, $240,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.

Derrell Sheilds, 37, of Avalon Reserve Drive, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Johnsiner M. Mock, 46, of Adams Street, Statesville, financial transaction card takes/obtains and financial transaction card fraud, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.

Chase Harris Roycroft, 23, of Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.