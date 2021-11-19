Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 10
Ryan Jeremy Sessoms, 36, of Greensboro, six counts of bond surrender and three counts of failure to appear, $240,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail bonding agency.
Derrell Sheilds, 37, of Avalon Reserve Drive, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, no bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Johnsiner M. Mock, 46, of Adams Street, Statesville, financial transaction card takes/obtains and financial transaction card fraud, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chase Harris Roycroft, 23, of Pier 33 Drive, Mooresville, 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $100,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Matthew Damitree Streat, 29, of Charlotte, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of breaking and/or entering, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Edward Blankenship, 52, of Lansing Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $4,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Grayson Insley Haines, 28, of Cornelius, DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nov. 11
Onna Tamar McNease, 35, of Stonecrest Drive, Statesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
John Ross Shoaf, 26, of Emma Lane, Statesville, two counts of breaking and/or entering and one count each of break or enter a motor vehicle, attempted larceny and possession of a controlled substance on the premises of penal institution/local jail, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Terence Terrill Pontoon, 38, of Forest Drive, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, probation violation and break/enter to terrorize/injure, $32,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Anita Marie Readling, 41, of Magic Forest Drive, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan James Wallach, 28, of Stone Ridge Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance, $8,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Rayne McDaniel, 21, of Daventry Place, Mooresville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Shane Kerley, 51, of China Grove, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alexander Gabriel Ordaz II, 40, of Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Steven Lamont Summers, 42, of Merriman Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nov. 12
Ernest Vandadrian Malloy, 30, of Lumberton, four counts of failure to appear, two counts each of flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and larceny and one count of true bill, $120,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Roger Eric Lackey, 36, of Taylorsville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Davie County law enforcement.
Katrina Dawn Powell, 38, of Mocksville, failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Davie County law enforcement.
Samuel Guzman-Ponce, 28, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kasey Raye Kerley, 30, of Johnny Martin Lane, Stony Point, five counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $13,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Spencer Lockee Stutts, 30, of Locust Street, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon on medical personnel, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Alejandro Simon-Cuanas, 29, of Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Edson Paranhos Marreiro, 42, of Charlotte, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 13
Timothy Lewis Watts Jr., 36, of Brickyard Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristie Lynn Connor, 38, of Columbia, South Carolina, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tami Renae Ruiz, 38, of Oak Grove Road, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Derek Kane Smith, 33, of Fieldstone Circle, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Anthgony Sprowl, 28, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 14
Grady William Liechty, 18, of Mocksville Highway, Statesville, second-degree attempted forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gisselle Hernandez Castilla, 19, of Perry Road, Troutman, attempt and conspiracy: penalties, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven Floyd Fish, 34, of Mott Road, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 on the remaining, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheena Camille Blankenship, 35, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, breaking and/or entering and larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Edward Prince, 33, of Denver, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Maurice Holloway, 29, of Capital Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brennan Lewis Bullock, 26, of Jonesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Christopher James Honeycutt, 39, of Davidson, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Nov. 15
Kristen Sarah Nixon, 20, of Hillside Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Dale Reavis, 39, of Greg Lane, Stony Point, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Teyonta Jaquarius Davis, 26, Bluffton Road, Mooresville, two counts each of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of uttering forged instrument, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 16
Lowery Eric Whetstone, 67, of Elba Drive, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
James Carlton Alstrop, 47, of Friendship Road, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nhyia Zyterria Joyner, 22, of Unity Drive, Statesville, 14 counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of exploitation of elder adult or disabled adult, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Nicholas Pyaz Tucker, 32, of Hubie Lane, Troutman, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Lee Jones, 42, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
John Terrell Mattox Bowman, 27, of South Elm Street, Statesville, embezzlement of property received by virtue or office/employment, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Bradley Newsome Hurst Jr., 50, of Village Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule VI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Charles James Lyons, 22, of Big Forest Drive, Statesville, attempt to break or enter, larceny after break/enter and possessing stolen goods, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nov. 17
Leonard Jason Davenport, 55, of Winston-Salem, larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tamra Renae Dixon, 51, of Lentz Road, Stony Point, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV and conspiracy to sell narcotics, $50,000 bond, Alexander County law enforcement.
Julius Waheed Reynolds, 21, of Third Creek Road, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.