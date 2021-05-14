Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), May 6-12

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 6-12. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
May 6
Frankie Chaparro, 30, of Galway Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule VI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jason Casanova Ross, 43, of Plainfield, Indiana, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nicole Cash, 37, of Indianapolis, Indiana, possession of stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Michael Scott Wallace, 19, of Torrington Court, Mooresville, true bill, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Marcus Lamont McKee, 41, of Glaspy Road, Statesville, bond surrender, $10,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Ventura Perez Oberson, 25, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance on penal institution/local jail, $6,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cheryl Leann Smith, 51, of Pine Haven Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Michael McLaughlin Jr., 42, of Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, financial transaction card takes/obtains and financial transaction card fraud, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Eugene Marlowe, 44, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Logan Anderson Settle, 29, of South Race Street, Statesville, two counts of assault on a government official and one count of assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ceasar Ceditlo, 27, of White Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Benjamin Lee Harrison, 29, of Lexington, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Makayla Marie Bryant, 22, of Icard, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 7
Matthew John Fraser, 47, of Polkton, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Miguel Vallejo-Rodriguex, 30, of Charlotte, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and larceny of a motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephanie Lineberry Johnson, 45, of Shinnville Road, Mooresville, DWI, no bond listed, Lincoln County law enforcement.
Broderick Oneal Bost, 22, of Broom Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Randall Eugene Williams, 51, of West McLelland Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Willie James Phillips, 53, of Diane Lane, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 8
Mark Christopher Overcash, 33, of Piedmont Pointe Drive, Mooresville, malicious conduct by a prisoner, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Tara Lynn Cunningham, 41, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Neil Jones, 27, of Charlotte, failure to appear, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Donnell Bryant, 42, of Idaho Road, Statesville, true bill, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Steven Deshaun Turner, 40, of Wagner Street, Troutman, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ricko Lamont Torrence, 38, of Seventh Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jalin Deangelo Brown, 22, of Charlotte, four counts of probation violation and one count of true bill, $37,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 9
Randy Wayne Miller, 46, Spring Lane, Cleveland, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Mark Simmons, 32, of Claremont, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jason Mark Antony Towers II, 25, of Charing Place, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Justin Parnell Dalton, 31, of Younger Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Franklin Rodgers, 41, of Mocksville Highway, Statesville, true bill, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Darrell Garvin, 32, of Simonton Road, Statesville, discharging a firearm into occupied property and larceny of a firearm, $50,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Tiewon Saheed Miller, 31, of Allen Creek Road, Statesville, six counts of trafficking heroin, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of probation violation, $310,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tony Wayne Perkins, 43, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Preston Bennett, 58, of East Greenbriar Road, Statesville, DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Gary Arneal Peet, 39, of Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, DWI, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
May 10
Randall Kit Neaves, 61, of Wagner Street, Troutman, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $1,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Joseph Ryan Perry, 35, of Windbrook Drive, Troutman, two counts of bond surrender, $20,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Elizabeth Shaye Cline, 18, of Deep Run Drive, Stony Point, possession of Schedule I, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan Leigh Elliott, 31, Alexander Street, Mooresville, bond surrender, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Robert Lee Newton, 29, of Cumming, Georgia, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of cocaine, $150,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
William Christopher Giles, 50, of Farmview Lane, Statesville, exploitation of elder adult or disabled adult, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Christopher Ferrare, 28, of Kannapolis, bond surrender, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacobie Obrian Cauthen, 31, of Bristol Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon by a person subject to a domestic violence protection order, $11,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 11
Angela Dawn White, 44, of Hanahan, South Carolina, possession of Schedule I and DWI, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Cameron Bernard Redfear, 20, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Preston Brown III, 29, of Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Joseph Petit, 41, of Bosburg Drive, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Billy Ray Tilley, 45, of Damascus Church Road, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Darius Rasheed Houston, 37, of Bell Street, Mooresville, serious injury by vehicle, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Gary Wayne Tripp, 57, of Gaston, South Carolina, possession of cocaine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Justin Dean Curtis, 33, of Reynolds Road, Statesville, second-degree arson, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Artis Marquis Summers, 35, East Cloaninger Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Parker Maxwell Slaven, 28, of Renton, Washington, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 12
Caleb Thomas Overcash, 24, of Buffalo, South Carolina, four counts of probation violation, $45,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Woody James Allison Jr., 40, of Rocky River Road, Mooresville, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender and failure to appear, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jasmine Eggers, 18, of Miller Avenue, Statesville, larceny by servants and other employees, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kimberly Gayle Matheson, 48, of North Bost Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Caitlin Amber Conner, 23, of North Bost Street, Statesville, five counts of breaking and/or entering, four counts of larceny after break/enter, two counts each of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and identity theft and one count each of conspiracy to break and enter a building, aiding and abetting larceny, possessing stolen goods and larceny, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.