Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), May 27-June 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 27-June 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

May 27

Buddy Randall Fortner, 23, of Taylorsville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and DWI, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Garland Edward Hartsoe II, 48, of Salisbury, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of possession of Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

Jon Dyllan Shoemake, 29, of Dunavant Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.