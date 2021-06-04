Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), May 27-June 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 27-June 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
May 27
Buddy Randall Fortner, 23, of Taylorsville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and DWI, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Garland Edward Hartsoe II, 48, of Salisbury, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count each of possession of Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jon Dyllan Shoemake, 29, of Dunavant Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Crystal Amanda Nance, 33, of Grier Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $7,500, Statesville Police Department.
Degroes Dock Thomas, 83, of Gray Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $80,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Tevin Marcell Moore, 28, of Concord, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of simple possession of Schedule VI and possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $255,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ethan Chase Fritz, 25, of Smith Farm Road, Stony Point, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, $25,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Brandon Lambert, 27, of Effie Lane, Statesville, possessing stolen goods, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jodi Lyn Roberts, 21, of Trinity, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Haleem Cornelius Gilliland, 21, of Charlotte, fugitive from justice and failure to appear, $60,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 28
Andrew Gray Stuart, 24, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, probation violation and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $30,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Trilli, 47, of Hiddenite, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Niris Meludys Martinez, 27, of Outriggers Lane, Troutman, larceny and obtaining property by false pretense, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Rayne McDaniel, 21, of Daventry Place, Mooresville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rachel Marie Metzger-Iavere, 24, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Lashunda Shant’e Cummings, 42, of Piedmont Pointe Drive, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear, Mooresville Police Department.
May 29
James Francis Wilmoth, 53, of Germanton, two counts of larceny and one count of break or enter a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Mark Wayne Frye Jr., 30, of Shallow Road, Statesville, possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dominique Demetrius Meade, 29, of Fifth Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Genodrick Eugene Brown Jr., 35, of Cleveland, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Joseph Michael Klakulak Jr., 45, of Davidson, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 30
Hugh Shiriki Gaither, 46, homeless, possession of Schedule II, possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and DWI, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jonathan Blake Rife, 29, of Hickory, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Labarren Ulysses Lawson, 26, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, identity theft, altering/destroying evidence of criminal conduct and fugitive from justice $130,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jason Glenn Baker, 38, homeless, five counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, two counts each of possessing stolen goods and conspiracy and one count each of larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine $170,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Matthew Gaines Suber, 37, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin Charlie Carshul Hodge, 20, of West Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Troy Cheyenne Lewis, 37, of Yadkinville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 31
Donald Dale Barron Jr., 36, of Salisbury, possession of Schedule I and possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Ryan Conner, 43, of Crescent City, Florida, insurance fraud and possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ladrale Antonio Putney, 41, Richmond, Virginia, possession of Schedule I and trafficking in cocaine, $275,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Christopher Lee Hess, 27, of Newton, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 1
Kevin Ryan Conlon, 39, of Salisbury, stalking, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Carl Lackey, 36, of Deerfield Lane, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Grant Oglesby Jr., 26, Charlotte, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Freddie Lee Davis, 44, Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, incest between certain near relatives and attempted second-degree forcible rape, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Providenti, 20, Jonesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Rachel Lynne Reeve, 31, of West N.C. 152, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Ashley Lorel Lopez, 26, of Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 2
Zachary Noble Randall, 30, of Powder Horn Road, Mooresville, possessing stolen goods, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Chad Smith, 41, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Dornelle Quick, 44, of Charlotte, fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and DWI, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Jason Myers White, 42, of Sweet Birch Road, Olin, habitual misdemeanor assault, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Bennette McLenahan, 35, of Syracuse, New York, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Ronald Brice, 35, of Cicero, New York, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $200,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Roberto Gonzalez Marquez, 26, of Stony Point Mobile Home Park Drive, Stony Point, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Kevin Lorenzo Johnson, 57, of Ball Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ransom Nathaniel Chambers, 41, of Creeks End Lane, Union Grove, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Karma Margarita Ramirez, 26, of Picwyck Drive, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious injury on emergency personnel and assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement officer, probation, etc., $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.