Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), May 20-26

May 26

Nicholas Dale Johnson, 27, of North Bost Street, Statesville, 15 counts of breaking and/or entering, 13 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, six counts of larceny, four counts each of larceny of a firearm, identity theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of probation violation, two counts each of break and enter a motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and one count each of conspiracy to break/enter a building, resist, delay, obstruct public officer and possession of stolen goods, $610,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.