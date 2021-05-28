Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), May 20-26

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 20-26. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
May 20
Michael Lee Brooks, 37, of Bechter Loop, Mooresville, larceny and larceny by servants/other employees, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nick Murdock Schofield, 27, of Birchwood Road, Statesville, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Jason Leon Donelow, 26, of Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/local jail and possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kellie Carrie Ann Smyre, 25, of First Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $3,000, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
William Herbert Pennell III, 50, of North Patterson Street, Statesville, failure to appear, $9,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Emmanuel Cory Shaw, 26, of Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with children, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dean Anthony Castellano, 52, of Longboat Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Ethel Nicole Wyatt, 28, of Fink Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 21
Willie Charles Redfern Jr., 36, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule I and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Brandon Zachary Joyner, 20, of 11th Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and failure to appear, $37,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Devin Lee Bates, 34, of Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, DWI and failure to appear, $2,000 bond on the DWI and $30,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Eric Varner, 50, of Lenoir, possession of cocaine, $8,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Reginald Anthony Glover, 57, of South Meeting Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 22
Richard David McCallum, 41, of Coretta Avenue, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Gregory Settlemyre, 43, of Green Forest Drive, Statesville, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine, $7,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Warren Dwayne Willis, 43, of Hickory, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Leslie Carol Tate, 44, of Hickory, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Adam Evans Jr., 24, of Harmony Highway, Harmony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cassandra Lynn Santus, 48, of Cornelius, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Jeffrey Troy Hankins, 51, of Pineville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 23
Fenelus Charles, 32, of Charlotte, two counts of possession of marijuana and one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Sabe Murdock Buzbee, 40, of Wilmington, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, manufacture/possession of weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $250,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Chad Clark Renegar, 44, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, failure to appear, $6,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Matthew Scott Johnson, 39, of Taylorsville, larceny of motor vehicle parts, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Wesley Drake, 37, of Rebecca Jane Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Kevin Dwayne Reavis, 42, of Bowman Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Patrick Ivan Clyburn, 49, of Newton Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 24
Jeffrey Wayne Greene, 55, of Charlotte, break/enter to terrorize/injure, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christina Marie Reed, 41, Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Todd Matheny, 46, of West Front Street, Statesville, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and failure to appear, $35,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chaz Jamal Rosemond, 34, of Winston-Salem, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $35,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Michael Eugene Rowton, 41, of China Grove, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Shaeem Tremaine Miller, 24, of Wilson Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, Statesville Police Department.
Wade Wallace Doering, 34, of Delargy Circle, Mooresville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $500,000 on the remaining charges, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Jerry Lee Roseboro, 57, of Opal Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Yoshira Yaraseth Martinez, 32, of Jefferson, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Wandola Sheffield Harkey, 61, of Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 25
Dalton Tyler Weibe, 20, of Windforest Drive, Statesville, break or enter a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Billy Ray Tilley, 45, of Damascus Church Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
David Eugene Marlowe, 45, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Joseph Clarence Ioerger, 33, of Gypsy Drive, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Melanie Nicole Smith, 27, of Foxcroft Lane, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a business/person, possession of methamphetamine and breaking and/or entering, $130,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Devan Jerel Dobbins, 31, of Cone Lane, Statesville, sex offender at/near child premises and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $9,500 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael James Morgan Jr., 31, of County Line Road, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $9,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Edward Hoover, 32, of Alexander, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 26
Nicholas Dale Johnson, 27, of North Bost Street, Statesville, 15 counts of breaking and/or entering, 13 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, six counts of larceny, four counts each of larceny of a firearm, identity theft, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of probation violation, two counts each of break and enter a motor vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and one count each of conspiracy to break/enter a building, resist, delay, obstruct public officer and possession of stolen goods, $610,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Laura Ann Burchette, 33, of Conover, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and possessing stolen goods, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kimberly Gayle Matheson, 48, of North Bost Street, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter and possessing stolen goods, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
Mariah Cynthia Katherine Coley, 24, of Sullivan Road, Statesville, identity theft, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ashlynn Rae Hatfield, 21, of Karlyn Court, Mooresville, four counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, three counts each of sell/deliver Schedule IV and of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, two counts of sell/deliver Schedule VI, and one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule IV, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Rusty Cole Caywood, 38, of Lundy Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Eric Joseph Bone, 19, of Karlyn Court, Mooresville, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and sell/deliver Schedule VI and one count each of possessing stolen goods, sell/deliver Schedule IV, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule IV, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.