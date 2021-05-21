Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), May 13-19

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
May 13
Jasper Raheim Henderson, 18, of Pond View Road, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Antwan Richard Daye, 36, of Brevard Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Earl Frankie McCain, 70, of West Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Aaron Patrick Adams, 33, of Advance, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Linda Diane Lohoefer, 61, of Phifer Road, Cleveland, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Dennis Eugene Hanley, 64, of Crestridge Road, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Harley Breanne Glaze, 26, of Nesbit Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
May 14
Kyle Thomas Andrew Jones, 28, of Family Circle, Statesville, possession of marijuana, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chino Steven Smith, 43, of Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, failure to appear, $19,500, Henderson County law enforcement.
Terry Bernard Funderburk, 44, of Charlotte, obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery, obtaining property by false pretense and trafficking heroin $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaun Travolta Blackwood, 42, of Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Leon Donelow, 26, of Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, larceny of a firearm and possessing stolen goods, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Mckenzie Marie Patterson, 24, of Gabriel Drive, Mooresville, larceny of a firearm and possessing stolen goods, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Harold Troy Little Jr., 41, of Taylorsville, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Kinston Dewayne Knox, 50, of Holland Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Michael Christopher Crabtree, 41, of Stillwater Road, Troutman, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 15
Michael John Bertolo, 25, of Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Junior Gabriel Alonzo-Martinez, 36, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Khevin Kistler Sherrill, 52, of Madison Place Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
May 16
Davonte Maurice Troutman, 27, Lark Glen Drive, Mooresville, true bill, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Renaldo Johnson, 33, of Charlotte, fugitive from justice, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Marie-Messer James, 38, of Blackwelder Road, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Zachary Marshall Richardson, 21, of Easy Street, Mooresville, speeding to elude arrest, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Destiny Marie Desimone, 25, of Nevis Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cassidy Layle Bailey, 24, of Cady Court, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christopher Dale Kiser, 30, of Evans Valley Lane, Statesville, failure to appear, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 17
Ernest Antonio Chambers, 47, of West Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Keith Louis Orshoski Jr., 34, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Ashley Brooks Church, 35, Taylorsville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule III, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaiah David Musto, 33, of Samara Lane, Mooresville, 23 counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one count each of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and probation violation, $110,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Corry Tolliver, 45, of Wilson Street, Statesville, common law robbery and larceny, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Keri Alise Harwell, 31, of Original Drive, Statesville, bond surrender, $7,500 bond, bail bonding agency.
Pamela Wingfield, 56, of Wilson Street, Statesville, common law robbery and larceny, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Calvin William Davis Jr., 50, of South Green Street, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Travis Clark Price, 25, of Howards Bridge Road, Union Grove, possession of methamphetamine, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mark Edward Dalton, 51, of Delight Loop, Statesville, DWI, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 18
Tyler Jordan Peacock, 23, of Kannapolis, discharging a firearm into occupied property, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
James Carlton Aistrop, 46, of Darlington, South Carolina, failure to appear, $6,000 bond, Union County law enforcement.
Nasir Alprentice Pryor, 20, of Charlotte, possession of marijuana, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Krystal Renee Vinson, 39, of Wendover Road, Statesville, child abuse-serious physical injury, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Perry Junior Hairston, 48, of Park Drive, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Emily Rayne McDaniel, 21, of Daventry Place, Mooresville, failure to appear, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Freddie Lee Davis, 44, of Coolbrook Road, Union Grove, possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Deshay Adams, 30, of Charlotte, 10 counts of larceny, six counts of failure to appear, two counts each of conspiracy to commit larceny and conspiracy and one count each of common law robbery, possession of Schedule I and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $103,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
Alex Coronado Ramirez, 27, of Hiddenite, failure to appear, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Dorien Zory Primous, 29, of Riverside, California, DWI and DWI commercial vehicle, $1,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
May 19
Zachary Tylor Hartness, 25, of Doubletree Lane, Statesville, possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Tina Lorene Cornelius, 33, of Ashe Street, Mooresville, failure to return hired property, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Christina Marie Walkup, 44, of Painted Bunting Drive, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Micheal Ray Hawkins, 66, of Fairgate Drive, Statesville, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Irvin Wiles, 30, of Spencer, three counts of first-degree sexual offense (victim under 13) and one count of indecent liberties with children, $125,000 bond, Rowan County law enforcement.
Brittany Victoria Howard, 30, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Malik Lamar Dwight, 24, of Salisbury, bond surrender, $10,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
Bailey Lane Jenkins, 24, of Dallas, possession of Schedule I and DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.